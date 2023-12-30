I'm a nail art aficionado—this is how I wear glitter in a cool and sophisticated way
Yes, it can look *very* chic
If you still tend to associate glitter nails with your childhood, you're not alone. Up until several years ago, I never would have touched the stuff, instead sticking to classic nude nails and solid reds. But the more I've dabbled in nail art, the more I've come to enjoy glitter and realise that yes, it absolutely can be grown up, sophisticated and ever-so chic.
There are certain ways to go that can elevate the look, however. This includes a number of simple nail art looks, usually using fine line designs. Alternatively, you could opt for all-over glitter, but choose a muted shade like sheer pink or brown rather than brights or bolds.
Whether it's for the New Year or beyond, glitter always does the trick. Here are the looks I most turn to, along with the polishes you'll need to recreate them.
9 ways to wear glitter nails
1. Glitter squiggles
I had to include one of my own personal nail art favourites I tried before I started wearing extensions. This festive green works so beautifully with the subtle gold sliver of glitter; perfect for those a little apprehensive to go the whole way.
2. Hot pink flames
I recently tried pink flames on my nails and loved them, but this glittery take is extra special. You'll need a steady hand for this one, or just a trip in the diary to the nail salon!
3. Red tips
As with most nail trends or colours, if you want to try something out first, opt for chic tips. This look can be adapted with any glitter colour for whichever occasion you're wearing it to.
4. Spider webs
This is a winner for Halloween, but truthfully, I'd also wear it year-round. I love how delicate it is, proving glitter can be delightfully understated rather than in your face, if that's more your style.
5. Sheer pink
You can't beat a classic sheer pink, and a touch of glitter really adds an extra edge. This is a look that can't be beaten on long, almond-shaped nails.
6. Silver and starry
This magical look will have you longing for colder months and special celebrations. It can be adapted in any colour, but the silver and black goes together so well.
7. Golden brown
Brown nail polish has never been more chic, and adding a subtle layer of clear glitter on top makes it the chosen look for special events and nights out, too.
8. Glitter dots
A playful take on the trend, this is perhaps one of my favourite ways to wear glitter. It's super fun while still looking chic and stylish, and can be worn in any colour. It really doesn't take much skill, either!
9. Simple lines
Delicate, fine lines can ease you into glitter and make you an instant fan. While I love this look, there are plenty of other options on Instagram that are similar that you can also try.
