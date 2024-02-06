As a fragrance-obsessed beauty editor, these are the 9 vegan perfumes I wear on rotation

While much of the beauty industry has quickly matched our need for vegan and cruelty-free products, the world of fragrance was truthfully a little slow on the uptake. However, it has caught up over time, meeting demand and offering options for those concerned with the welfare of animals and our planet as a whole. It is now possible to easily buy the best perfumes that are not only cruelty-free and avoid any testing on animals, but are also free from animal-derived ingredients such as beeswax, honey or lanolin. From luxury fragrances to more affordable perfumes, there are vegan scents that really deliver in every category.

Some brands, such as Aesop and Floral Street, pride themselves on being completely vegan in their entirety, meaning you can feel safe shopping for any perfume over there. Others, like Glossier and Beauty Pie, are doing their best to be as vegan-friendly as possible (including offering certain vegan perfumes like the ones below), but still have work to do to be 100% vegan.

Keep scrolling to discover some favourites in this category, which will not only ease your conscience, but make you smell incredible.

1. Lush Frangipani

(Image credit: Lush)

Lush Frangipani Specifications Key notes: Guaiacwood, frangipani, tuberose Today's Best Deals £70 at Lush Reasons to buy + Notes that complement each other well + Sizeable bottle Reasons to avoid - Only available in Lush stores rather than retailers

Lush's natural approach to scents make them attractive to those looking to be more planet-friendly, and they're also vegan. Frangipani is a favourite, with sweet and creamy blends of guaiac wood, frangipani and tuberose. It comes in a sizeable bottle, meaning it's a worthy investment, and can be worn year-round.

2. Vyrao Witchy Woo

(Image credit: Vyrao)

Vyrao Witchy Woo Specifications Key notes: Nutmeg, cinnamon, black pepper Today's Best Deals £135 at Selfridges Reasons to buy + Rich and intense + Made with synaesthetic elements Reasons to avoid - Fairly expensive

Vyrao is special because of its founder's synesthesia. Each scent is created with colour in mind, celebrating a blending of the senses; the shades of the bottles represent how the fragrances are intended to smell. This one is a rich concoction with nutmeg, cinnamon and black pepper, making it perfect for date night.

3. Glossier You

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier You Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, ambrette, iris Today's Best Deals £62 at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Smells different on everyone + Lasts on skin Reasons to avoid - Soft and powdery, so not for those who prefer intense, rich scents

Glossier You is a mainstay on many beauty fans' shelves, and the good news is it's also vegan! Soft, warm and powdery, this smells as comforting as it looks from the bottle and is a little different on everybody. The brand also do it in a rollerball as well as a solid perfume, meaning countless options for how to wear.

4. Floral Street Sunflower Pop

(Image credit: Floral Street)

Floral Street Sunflower Pop Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, mandarin, passion fruit Today's Best Deals £74 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Super fresh and citrusy + Potent and long lasting Reasons to avoid - Better for summer rather than winter

Floral Street is not only dedicated to minimising plastic in its packaging, it's also vegan. There are so many lovely scents to choose from, but this one is a solid choice, particularly for summer. It's super fresh, citrusy and zesty, making it lovely when the weather is warm.

5. Jo Loves Cobalt Patchouli & Cedar

(Image credit: Jo Loves)

Jo Malone MBE's brand is full of unique blends and irresistible concoctions, and while this one is on the newer side, it's become an instant classic. Zesty and refreshing, this is lovely for the summer months, while still being intense and layered enough for a date night.

6. Aesop Karst

(Image credit: Aesop)

Aesop Karst Specifications Key notes: Juniper, bergamot, pink pepper Today's Best Deals £140 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Expensive-smelling + Unique Reasons to avoid - Too intense for summer

Aesop's Karst is simply beautiful; it smells green and aquatic, as well as being a little bit woodsy. It's designed to suit everybody and works for every season. This will make you feel mega confident and empowered, and given that it's vegan, you'll feel good about yourself that way, too!

7. Beauty Pie Une Balade En Forêt

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Une Balade En Forêt Specifications Key notes: Fir balsam, cashmere, amber woods Today's Best Deals £28 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Green smelling and intense + Can be bought affordably with memberships Reasons to avoid - Expensive if you don't have a membership

Price shown is members' price.

A Beauty Pie bestseller, this scent is a really interesting mix of nature and spice. While it would totally suit any occasion, it's definitely designed more for the winter months, particularly around Christmas due to its piney aroma. A gorgeously green scent that you'll keep buying over and over.

8. Bon Parfumeur 601

(Image credit: Bon Perfumer)

Bon Parfumeur 601 Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, grapefruit, pink berry Today's Best Deals £45 at Bon Parfumeur Reasons to buy + Rich and woodsy + Available in different sizes Reasons to avoid - Not widely available

Bon Parfumeur's vegan scents are really quite hard to choose from, but this one is a real winner thanks to its notes of vetiver, cedar and bergamot. It's green and earthy yet a little rich and woodsy and lasts on the skin beautifully. I also love that it comes in three different sizes and price points, meaning it's right for all budgets.

9. Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino ‘97

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)