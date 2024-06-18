After 20 years, Dior has named a new face of its most iconic perfume—introducing, Rihanna for J'adore

It is indisputable—Dior's J'adore possesses the most recognisable beauty campaign in history. Charlize Theron emerging from that pool of gold? Iconic. The visuals around J'adore are almost as iconic as the fragrance itself—a perfume that is widely considered to be one of the most popular and bestselling in the world, year after year. But now, after 20 years of those iconic visuals, J'adore is entering a new era. As of September this year, Rihanna will be the new face and muse for J'adore.

“Being the new face of J’adore is both an honour and a mission. This scent, that I have known and loved for so long, means so much to women. I am especially looking forward to joining this adventure and contributing to it through my world, my story, my roots, as well as my creativity and my own femininity,” Rihanna said of the partnership.

(Image credit: Pierre Mouton for Dior)

While we're going to have to wait a few more months to see the campaign, which has been shot by Stephen Klein, our hopes are high. The spirit of J'adore is rooted in all things gold, so it's needless to say we're expecting a gold-filled campaign. Beyond that, this announcement truly marks a new era for not just J'adore as a fragrance but, in my opinion, for Dior as a fragrance house.

Véronique Courtois, Ceo of Parfums Christian Dior says: “We are incredibly proud to welcome Rihanna into the Dior family. Her golden dream promises to be unique, reflecting a fragrance that is present for women, and retains its radiance. The unusual talent, audacity, and captivating beauty of this absolute star are the ideal embodiment of dazzling, powerful Dior femininity that transcends generations. Christian Dior would most definitely have adored her.”

And while all of this makes perfect sense (Rihanna is an exceptional choice for J'adore), what also makes sense to me right now is classic fragrance houses needing to move with the times. For decades, fragrance houses have been able to keep hold of and continue to push the same campaign for many years—it helps to cement brand identity, after all. However, in 2024 the fragrance industry finds itself in uncharted territory—historical bestsellers, like J'adore, aren't the only scents leading the way. Newer, niche fragrances are nipping at the ankles of the big players, so it's time for a switch up—and I love to see it.

While Theron will remain at Dior as the new face of skincare and jewellery, I do, of course, appreciate this marks the end of an era—the gold-clad Charlize Theron campaigns will forever live on in my memory. However, I'm fully anticipating that I will feel the same way about the upcoming Rihanna campaign in 20 years' time. Because when Dior names a new face for a fragrance, it changes the course of olfactory history forever.