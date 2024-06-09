Penelope Featherington is giving Glossier girl—9 perfumes these main characters would definitely wear

As a big perfume fan, I think about what my favourite book characters might wear scent-wise quite a lot. In fact, it's sort of my Roman empire. And lately, I've shifted my attention to the main character girlies that are being made/have been made into TV series or movies I also love. I enjoy seeing a character come to life, and it helps me to imagine each one's beauty routine and, thus, how I imagine they'd smell.

My experience with synesthesia also comes into play here—when I read and see words or watch and listen to the characters on TV, my senses become interlaced, and my nose begins to somehow pick up scent. Seeing costumes or reading about a character's personality traits help me to imagine what kind of popular perfumes they'd wear, and thus which they'd opt for if they were shopping amongst us today.

I've selected some of the most talked-about characters of the moment and in recent history, from Penelope Featerington to Daisy Jone, and shared my findings, based on nothing other than my own personal opinions, of course...

1. Daisy Jones

Matiere Premiere Radical Rose £155 at Liberty London Daisy Jones is a beloved character from Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel Daisy Jones & The Six. Made into a TV series last year, Jones was played by the incomparable Riley Keough, who nailed the character's obvious talent and reckless chaotic energy in equal parts. Daisy is known to be bold and brave, and she also has plenty of fire. Because of this, I think she'd lean to wards a spicy rose scent—something like Matiere Premiere's Radical Rose, which is feminine and beautiful, but with a hit of spice and pepper. If I may say so myself, this scent represents Daisy's unique talent, main character energy, and strong-willed nature perfectly.

2. Penelope Featherington

Glossier You £105 at Amazon The Bridgerton book series, which is now a much-loved TV show by Shonda Rhimes on Netflix, has many strong female leads to choose from. This season however, it's all about Penelope Featherington, played by everybody's favourite Derry Girl, Nicola Coughlan. Penelope loves to look and feel confident, yet she's still understated and can be a little shy. As Lady Whistledown, she's also at the forefront of trends, meaning she'd definitely be a Glossier girl in modern times. All this combined makes me think she'd be reaching for Glossier You, which is ultra-pretty and feminine, but still low-key, while also being bang on trend.

3. Evelyn Hugo

Boy Smells Suede Pony £105 at Space NK As somebody who identifies as Queer, I am so excited for Taylor Jenkins Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo to be made into a movie in the coming years. One of my favourite romance stories in fiction, Evelyn and Celia epitomise a beautiful, gentle kind of Queer love, and I therefore think Evelyn would want to wear a proudly Queer-owned perfume brand. Boy Smells is one of my personal favourites, and the decadent bottles would certainly suit our protagonist's Hollywood lifestyle. I'd most see her wearing Suede Pony, which features decadent, velvety soft suede and brushed leather with hazelnut, golden amber and resinous labdanum.

4. Marianne Sheridan

Byredo Blanche £74.99 at Amazon £130 at Selfridges £150 at Space NK UK Sally Rooney's Normal People absolutely blew up during Covid times, when it was made into a beautiful TV series. The intimate portrait of Marianne and Connell's love certainly met up to book lovers' expectations. So what would I imagine Marianne smelling like? The protagonist is a bit of a straight shooter who knows what she wants. She's smart, sharp and quick-witted, but also understated and cool. For these reasons, I think she'd have Byredo's Blanche on re-order anytime she ran out. It's classic, clean and simple, making it perfect for Marianne's character.

5. Elizabeth Bennet

Le Labo Lavande 31 £168 at Cult Beauty One of the OG female fiction protagonists, Pride & Prejudice's Elizabeth Bennet is herself, a book lover. She also adores being out in nature, often choosing to walk in the fresh air rather than taking a horse and carriage for her journey. I think, because of this, Le Labo's Lavande 31 would be perfect for her. An ode to the natural beauty of lavender fields, it is subtly floral, and with amber and musk at its base, it's herbal, smoky and woody all at once. Plus, I like to think it's just that little bit romantic, which under those many layers, Elizabeth too turns out to be.

6. Solène Marchand

Charlotte Tilbury's Collection of Emotions Love Frequency Eau de Parfum £130 at Cult Beauty The Idea Of You's Solène was personified brilliantly by Anne Hathaway in Amazon Prime's recent adaptation of Robinne Lee's book. As someone dating a man younger than her, I think Solène would seek to keep in touch with her youthful side, and thus would opt for one of Charlotte Tilbury's new, trending scents. If I had to choose one, it would be love-focussed scent, which Solène so dearly deserves and which (very nearly) evades her. Notes of pretty warm cashmere wood and amber suit Solène's artistic nature, as does the sweet and spicy pink pepper, which represents her confidence and fire.

7. Katniss Everdeen

Phlur Mango Mood £35 at Selfridges Look, let's be honest here, The Hunger Games' Katniss Everdeen isn't going to be messing around with expensive perfumes. She has an important task ahead of her, and that is simply to stay alive. I'm therefore pretty confident in my belief that she'd be turning to this trusty Phlur body spray/perfume mist instead for a super-quick spritz before heading into the arena...

8. Miranda Priestly

Chanel Les Exclusifs Comète Eau de Parfum £250 at Chanel There's only one brand for everybody's 'love to hate her' magazine editor Miranda Priestly: Chanel. A fan of classic silhouettes and luxury fashion houses, The Devil Wears Prada's famous scary boss would be generously dousing herself in the most expensive scents in Chanel's collection: Les Exclusifs. And when it comes to which one specifically Miranda would keep with her at all times, it has to be the brand's latest addition: Comète. Always at the cutting edge of fashion, Miranda would have taken this decadently-wrapped PR parcel straight to her desk. With notes of cherry blossom accord, iris and heliotrope, this fragrance is just luxurious as our Miranda.