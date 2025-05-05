Audrey Hepburn wore this classic floral perfume for a reason—I’m obsessed with it too, 68 years later

As someone that has a rather extensive fragrance wardrobe and will find any excuse to switch up my scent, you might think that spring’s arrival would provide the perfect opportunity for me to test some new perfumes. However, while I’ve definitely enjoyed dabbling in more floral fragrances and fresh, fruity aromas now that the seasons have changed, I have found myself gravitating towards more nostalgic perfumes of late. I’m not sure whether it’s personal circumstances or the seemingly never-ending influx of negative news, but there’s something so comforting about spritzing on a familiar fragrance and allowing it to transport me back to simpler times for a moment.

However, despite considering myself something of a fragrance buff, I’ve realised that there is a bit of a gap in my knowledge when it comes to some of the more classic scents and power perfumes that tend to dominate the lists of the best fragrances. And I’ve really been enjoying discovering some of these iconic perfumes that thousands of people already know and love. And one such fragrance is Givenchy’s L’Interdit Eau de Parfum.

Described as a floral woody musk, it ticks a few of the note boxes that I typically tend to gravitate towards, but it has never been on my radar despite being hugely popular. However, in the name of research, I decided to ditch my usual go-to perfumes and have been wearing this exclusively for the last few weeks…

THE NOTES

So, what exactly does it smell like? Well, interestingly, at first spritz I found L’Interdit to be slightly overbearing. Givenchy describes it as a perfume with “forbidden allure” with a huge focus on its heady white floral bouquet, and this is undeniably what comes through in that initial spray. Orange blossom, jasmine and tuberose are a potent combination and give this perfume a really distinctive and confident edge.

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

However, if, like me, you prefer your florals a little softer, then just wait a moment. While the initial spray might be like slicking on a bright red lipstick, once it settles into your skin, you’ll notice those softer, more elegant notes coming through. There’s a light sweetness from bergamot and an uplifting spicy ginger zing, but beyond that, what comes through for me are the more comforting notes of patchouli and an earthy, almost smoky, waft of vetiver. It’s unexpected, yet transforms this perfume from a classic floral perfume into something altogether more chic. Forget that bold lip, this is the perfume equivalent of a silk blouse—sophisticated yet comforting.

THE HISTORY

The interesting thing about Givenchy L’Interdit is that unlike other classics like Chanel No.5 or Miss Dior, this iteration is actually a modern reinterpretation of a bestselling scent from the 1950s. Originally created for Audrey Hepburn, it was said to be a soft and powdery scent with some fruity, floral notes. I never got to smell the original, but I can confirm that this version (launched in 2018) definitely pays homage to that powder room nostalgia, with a bold edge. It feels utterly timeless yet surprisingly wearable—something that I don’t always find to be the case with a floral perfume.

A Beauty Editor's Honest Review

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

If you’re looking for a new signature and want something complex, grown-up, and will absolutely guarantee you compliments, then Givenchy L'Interdit might just be one to try. I’ve found it to be a surprisingly addictive perfume that I’ve enjoyed wearing as much on a fun night out with friends as I have on a day working from home in my loungewear. And the fact that it has an impressive amount of staying power is a win in my book too. It’s the kind of scent that lingers on knitwear and scarves, leaving a trail of scent as you leave the room in the best way possible.