This beloved perfume instantly makes me feel ‘expensive’ and glamorous, no matter how little is in my bank account
Plus, it's super long-lasting
Are you ever just in the mood to feel 'expensive'? I am. Regardless of how much is currently in my bank account (usually not a lot), there's something about smelling sexy and rich. And while I have a few scents I will turn to for this, my current choice is one by Kilian.
Created by Kilian Hennessy, Kilian is the go-to fragrance brand of some of the world's top celebrities, including Rihanna and Beyoncé. So it makes a lot of sense that its fragrances have an air of 'million-dollar value' about them. And the one that screams 'money' to me most? It has to be Angels' Share.
Key notes: Cognac, cinnamon, tonka bean, oak, hedione, vanilla, praline, sandalwood, candied almond
What fragrance notes does Kilian Paris' Angels' Share have?
Founder Kilian Hennessy has always been inspired by cocktails and liquor; a clear nod to his role as the heir to the renowned French cognac-making family. And Angels' Share, which launched in 2020, is an ode to that.
Indeed, the top note in Angels' Share is cognac, which is complemented by cinnamon, tonka bean, oak and hedione as middle notes, and vanilla, praline, sandalwood and candied almond at the base.
Created by nose Benoist Lapouza, the scent is considered woody, warm-spicy and sweet, making it an ideal wear for colder months or glitzy occasions.
A post shared by KILIAN PARIS (@kilianparis)
A photo posted by on
A beauty editor's review of Kilian Paris Angels' Share
I started wearing Kilian Paris Angels' Share during the colder months when I needed something rich and warming. The oak and cognac see to this, with an initial experience that is woody, spicy and intoxicating.
As the scent dries down, though, you are hit with a fresh sensation that gives it an unexpectedly light twist. This makes it a rich, intense fragrance that is still wearable for those who usually opt for something less complex and heavy.
But perhaps the main reason I love this perfume is in its gourmand offering. With vanilla, praline, candied almond and cinnamon, it's sweet, but not sickly sweet. As we know, gourmand fragrances are trending right now, and this is a brilliant option for those who want something that taps into it, but remains fresh and warming.
Safe to say, I love how this smells on me, and on other people. But I also enjoy the fact that it's been intricately designed to honour Kilian's family legacy, and as such, it's a great first foray into the brand.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
