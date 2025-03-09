Almost every beauty editor I know loves this fragrance brand for its luxe packaging and unique scents—here are 6 of the best

Ask a fragrance expert about niche perfume brands that should be on your radar, and Sana Jardin is guaranteed to come up. Founded in 2017 with the goal of being a socially conscious fragrance house, the brand has steadily built a community of fans. As such, the best Sana Jardin perfumes are favourites among beauty editors, scent experts and fragrance enthusiasts alike.

Along with its beautiful fragrances, the brand has a lovely, sustainable side to it. With floral extracts at the heart of many of the Sana Jardin scents, the brand works with female harvesters in its supply chain to enable them to make their own products using waste materials, giving them a source of income out of the season too.

Today, the brand has 10 perfumes in its range, five of which are also available in gorgeous scented candle form. Here, I’ve shared the best Sana Jardin perfumes to suit a range of tastes…

The best Sana Jardin perfumes, reviewed by a beauty editor

1. Tiger By Her Side

Sana Jardin Tiger by Her Side Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, cinnamon bark, coriander seed, rose absolute, patchouli, benzoin, vanilla, frankincense, labdanum Candle version : Yes

In my experience, this is probably the most popular Sana Jardin perfume among beauty editors; I hear it spoken about so frequently. It’s spicy, chic and commanding without overpowering—cinnamon, coriander and patchouli compliment velvety rose and warming frankincense. Beauty and health journalist Tori Crowther is a particular fan, describing it as “the ultimate confidence-boosting perfume. It’s my ‘get shit done and smell amazing doing it’ scent thanks to its ambery, spicy goodness. There’s a lot going on, and that’s why I gravitate towards it so much; I adore both the perfume and the candle.”

2. Celestial Patchouli

Sana Jardin Celestial Patchouli Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Coriander seed, osmanthus, orris absolute, rose, patchouli, cedarwood, cinnamon bark, leather, sandalwood Candle version : No

This is my personal favourite Sana Jardin perfume. If patchouli perfumes aren't usually your go-to because the note is too earthy, don’t be put off by the name—here it brings just the right amount of woodiness without being too intense or heady. Rose, cedarwood and sandalwood make for a fragrance that’s both warming and grounding. I took a small rollerball on a holiday to Greece a few years ago, and it’ll forever remind me of that relaxing, sun-soaked break.

3. Air of Aquarius

Sana Jardin Air of Aquarius Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Lemon, tangerine, petitgrain, lavender, rosemary, neroli, jasmine, muguet, musk, ambroxan Candle version : No

The newest addition to the Sana Jardin line-up, Air of Aquarius is sunlit citrus—but not as you know it. Citrus perfumes aren’t usually my thing, but this strikes a nice balance between refreshing and mellow. Those sparkling opening notes of lemon and mandarin give it that sunny start, but it then becomes creamier and more delicate as the musks come through.

4. Sandalwood Temple

Sana Jardin Sandalwood Temple Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, neroli, orange flower water, cedarwood, sandalwood, vanilla, guaiacwood Candle version : Yes

A great perfume for compliments is Sandalwood Temple. This is a gorgeous fragrance that’s largely woody. Cedarwood and guaiac wood join the eponymous sandalwood, which brings a slightly comforting feel to any fragrance, alongside hints of bergamot and vanilla. It’s a great long-lasting scent.

5. Revolution de la Fleur

Sana Jardin Revolution de la Fleur Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Rose, frangipani, orange flower, ylang ylang, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood Candle version : Yes

This is a beautiful bouquet that will appeal to anyone who tends to be drawn to the best floral perfumes. Leading with a hit of frangipani, it develops into fresh and uplifting jasmine backed with vanilla and sandalwood. It’s sweet, chic and elegant.

6. Berber Blonde

Sana Jardin Berber Blonde Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, bitter orange, neroli, orange flower water, musk Candle version : Yes

Another citrus number, Berber Blonde balances radiant neroli and orange blossom with comforting musk, melding together to make a perfume that’s very accurately described as a “warm embrace”. The candle is also gorgeous—super crisp and clean.