I haven't worn this retro fragrance brand in decades—but their first new scent in 20 years is seriously good

I don’t mean to make anyone feel their age right now (myself included) but it has been 20 years since DKNY first launched their iconic Be Delicious fragrance. Possibly one of the most iconic and best perfumes ever made, I first remember spotting the bright green apple bottle at my best friend's house as she spritzed herself in a halo of scent. It was fresh, it was juicy, it was, as the bottle stated, delicious, and so it was no surprise it quickly became the go-to scent of nearly everyone I knew in the 00s.

So beloved was the classic fragrance that DKNY spent the next 20 years re-imagining and refreshing the apple scent (as well as their other fruity-floral fragrance, DKNY Woman)—until now that is. Yes, this week marks the launch of 24/7, DKNY’s first entirely new fragrance in 20 years and, let me tell you, it was worth the wait.

DKNY 24/7 Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: DKNY)

DKNY 24/7 Eau de Parfum Specifications Key notes: Rhubarb, jasmine, sandalwood, musk Today's Best Deals £45 at The Perfume Shop

Described as a floral, woody musk, 24/7 is, in my opinion, a more grown-up scent than those that came before it. It opens with a fresh hit of rhubarb that nods to DKNY’s fruity fragrances of the past, which then dissipates to reveal a creamy, woody base courtesy of jasmine, sandalwood and musk. The resulting combination is an expert balancing act between zingy freshness and creamy cosiness that smells much more expensive than its £45 price tag. What I love most about this perfume, however, is that while it still holds DKNY’s fruity DNA at its core, it feels elevated, almost as if their fragrances have grown up with us over the years.

When you take a look at the nose behind it, the chicness of the scent comes as no surprise. Blended by master perfumer Frank Voelkl, who has created some of the most luxurious-smelling perfumes of recent times (like Le Labo Santal 33, Glossier You and Phlur Father Figure), DKNY 24/7 sits in pretty great company. While it’s definitely more accessible, in terms of both scent and price point, than these cult fragrances, what it does offer is a softer, lighter entry point into woody fragrances, making it the perfect summer perfume for spritzing on hot sunny days, as well as into warm summer evenings.

So, could this be a new DKNY classic scent in the making? I’ll let you be the judge, but if their past record (and the fact that I can’t stop spritzing it) is anything to go by, it's definitely possible.