Want a new style for 2025? Jewellery experts explain the coolest earring options for each piercing placement

2024 really seemed to be the year of less is more when it came to ear piercings. The antidote to the super-stacked ears of 2018-2022 (ish), plenty of us wanted something a little more understated and simple. I took out two of my lobe piercings, for example, keeping only small studs rather than statement earrings in my cartilage placements.

I am pleased to announce, however, that the 'curated ear' is back for 2025. However this year, it offers something stylishly in-between stacked-up ears and simple, barely-there piercings. Whether you want to add a chic high lobe piercing to your traditional lobe placement or dabble with a tragus, daith or helix cartilage piercing, there are ways to achieve that perfect balance. And of course, whatever you pick, there are endless beautiful earring options.

Speaking with two jewellery founders, I discovered the seven key ear piercing placements for 2025.

1. Lobe

What is it? The most common ear piercing – particularly for a first-timer – this is the fleshy, non-cartilage part of the ear at the bottom.

Who does it look best on? Everyone. As mentioned, this is super common for those getting their very first ear piercings. You can stack these up; I have three, for example, two at the 'lower' lobe, and one at the 'upper' lobe (more on this later).

What kind of earrings look nice here? Again, you have plenty of variety here in what you can choose. You could stick to cute little studs or climber studs, or rock a small huggie, bigger hoop or drop earring.

Pain level? Pretty mild.

2. Conch

What is it? The conch piercing sits at the innermost part of the ear in an area of fairly thick cartilage. When wearing a hoop, it's the one that loops round from the centre of the ear to the outer ear.

Who does it look best on? "Conch piercings work well on almost any ear, adding a dramatic and bold look," says MATILDE JEWELLERY founder, Matilde Mourinho. "They look great when paired with other cartilage piercings and lobe earrings."

What kind of earrings look nice here? Both studs and mini hoops work here, says Laura Bond, founder of Laura Bond Jewellery. “There are loads of jewellery options for a conch piercing. It’s the perfect placement for both studs and clicker hoops," she explains. "You can dress them up or down. Keep it minimal with dainty studs or make a statement with a bold climber stud or solid gold conch hoop."

Pain level? As someone who has a conch piercing, I do remember this one being quite uncomfortable, and the experts agree. "The conch is one of the more painful cartilage piercings, as it goes through thicker cartilage," notes Mourinho. "Expect some discomfort during the procedure, but this usually calms down quickly."

3. Daith

What is it? Located at the inner ear, this spot is above the ear canal.

Who does it look best on? You'll need to double check with your chosen piercer if a daith piercing will suit you and whether your anatomy is suitable for one, says Bond: "There needs to be enough cartilage depth to accommodate the piercing itself and jewellery."

What kind of earrings look nice here? Bond recommends "making a statement with your daith piercing – it acts as the centrepiece of a curated ear." For this, she says you should opt for "a front facing hoop designed specifically for the daith.” Daith piercings really bring a curated ear together, and look "amazing beside tragus and flat helix piercings.”

Pain level? “I would say daith piercings are a 7/10 on the pain scale but this can vary from person to person," says Bond.

Stellar 79 Small Hoop - 9 Karat Solid Gold £145 at Stellar 79

4. Flat Helix

What is it? This is in the upper cartilage of your ear, around that flat part of your ear.

Who does it look best on? Bond says this is actually a really great option for your first cartilage piercing. Already have your lobes done? Maybe it's time for a flat helix. "Most people can get one and I’ve found them not too problematic when healing, it’s tucked away so doesn’t snag on hair or clothing easily," Bond says, adding: "Multiple flat helix piercings look incredible!"

What kind of earrings look nice here? “Flat helix piercings are made for statement studs," notes Bond. "The large surface area of the cartilage allows you to really express your style with dangles, chains or beautiful climber studs.”

Pain level? This is apparently only around a 4/10 on the pain scale according to Bond, but of course it really varies from person to person.

Laura Bond 9k Solid Yellow Gold Constellation Flat Back Labret Stud 6mm £95 at Laura Bond

5. Helix

What is it? The helix is placed on the upper, outer curved part of the ear.

Who does it look best on? "The helix looks fantastic on most ear shapes and works well with other cartilage piercings or a mix of lobe piercings. It's great for creating a stacked look," explains Mourinho. "Traditionally it’s the second most popular ear piercing after standard lobe piercings," adds Bond.

What kind of earrings look nice here? You've got plenty of options with this placement. Try a "sleek clicker hoop or sparkly labret stud," says Bond. Just make sure if you're opting for a stud, it has a flat back and is specifically designed for cartilage piercings.

Pain level? Both experts agree this is another one that's a little uncomfortable, but the pain goes away quickly.

Mejuri Cartilage Beaded Mini Hoop £98 at Mejuri

6. High Lobe

What is it? As its name suggests, this placement is just located a little higher up the lobe than a traditional lobe piercing.

Who does it look best on? Anyone. And when it comes to earring stacks, it's a case of the more, the merrier.

What kind of earrings look nice here? "You can wear studs, mini clicker hoops or huggies in your high lobe piercings," says Bond. "[This is] the perfect piercing to change up your look as much as you please. Statement hoops, chain linked studs or classic huggies - anything goes in this popular piercing placement."

Pain level? This is pretty low down on the pain level list, mostly because it's soft and not tough cartilage.

Roxanne First Teeny Weeny Diamond Skinny Huggie Earring £295 at Roxanne First

7. Tragus

What is it? This is located on the innermost part of the ear that connects to the face.

Who does it look best on? "The tragus is ideal for those looking to add a refined touch to their ear without overwhelming the shape," says Mourinho. "It pairs well with other cartilage piercings, like the helix or conch, or multiple lobe piercings." You'll just need to double check with your piercer that your tragus is big enough to get pierced.

What kind of earrings look nice here? "Due to its small surface area, I would recommend wearing a dainty stud or clicker hoop earring in the tragus for maximum comfort," says Bond.

Pain level? This is a pretty thick area to pierce, as well as being close to the ear canal, so it can be sensitive.