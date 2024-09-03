In my job, it's important not to play favourites. I aim to keep an open mind when it comes to testing products. But, if I had to pick a favourite when it came to beauty retailers, Cult Beauty would be up there.

Short of writing a 2000-word love letter to Cult Beauty (I could do it, you know), all I'll say is this: CB always has the best brands, the best launches and the best beauty advent calendars. 2024 is no different.

If you sign up to the waitlist today, you will have early access to purchase it tomorrow before it's available to buy on the 5th September for everyone else. I'm here to give you my top four reasons why I think this is the calendar to invest in this year.

Reason one: the contents

Let's start with the obvious: what's actually inside the Cult Beauty advent calendar make it a clear standout this (and every) year. As mentioned, you can expect the best brands at the retailer's website, so there's a great variety on offer.

For 2024, there are an incredible 40 (yes that's forty) products waiting inside. Considering there are 25 doors to open, you can easily do the math and work out that most days you'll have more than one makeup, skincare, body or hair item to enjoy. What's more, there are 19 full-sized gifts, as well as six exclusives to Cult Beauty. Brands featured include Gisou, Ouai, Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury, Glow Recipe and Augustinus Bader.

Reason two: this year there are two calendars to choose from

While the contents of the above offering may fill you with joy, it's not your only option this year. The above is called "Curated With Love" and features all manner of beauty surprises, whereas "Scent With Love" has the majority of the same products, with a few fragrance swaps. Think cute perfume minis to take on holiday with you, from the likes of Ouai, Kayali and Sol de Janeiro. If smelling good is high on your agenda this one's for you.

Reason three: its value

Both calendars have a staggering value compared to their cost, meaning you're basically saving money, right?!

Each one will set you back £235 a pop which is certainly an investment, but the contents inside are valued at £1100, which means that you're making a beauty saving of £865.

Just another reason why this is one of the best in beauty.

Reason four: the extra little details

This year Cult Beauty is offering that little something *extra* for those who buy its calendar.

First up, if you already have a Cult Beauty account, you will automatically have £10 credit deposited to spend on a future order. Plus, there are also three golden tickets up for grabs, meaning a trio of lucky winners will win £1000 to spend on the site.

The brand has also made an effort to make its calendar as eco-conscious as can be this year. It has included a number of products from it Cult Conscious line, as well as offering a recycling programme for used contents (simply scan the QR code on the insert of your calendar for more details).