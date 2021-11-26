Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's back and I think it's better than ever

Every year my Christmas list is lengthy and I start writing it in mid-October. I like to be prepared and I like to be thorough. It’s also still addressed to Father Christmas, himself. (I would like to add here that I am 33, and a mother myself.)

However, this year there is only one entry on my list and it reads like this.

Dear Father Christmas, I have been a very good girl this year and I would like a Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box for Christmas. Nothing more, nothing less. Safe travels on the 24th, Katie Thomas

Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box Deals:

Talk about incredible products at incredible prices. Feel free to add one (or both) to your list this year. But be quick, these boxes are only available until stocks last.

P.S. If Father Christmas (my husband/mother) is reading this, I’m sure I’ll find a few more things to add to my list. The Dyson hair dryer Black Friday sale will be starting soon, the Diptyque Black Friday offers are in and have you seen the bargains in the Zara Black Friday sale?