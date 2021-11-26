It's back and I think it's better than ever
Every year my Christmas list is lengthy and I start writing it in mid-October. I like to be prepared and I like to be thorough. It’s also still addressed to Father Christmas, himself. (I would like to add here that I am 33, and a mother myself.)
However, this year there is only one entry on my list and it reads like this.
Dear Father Christmas,
I have been a very good girl this year and I would like a Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box for Christmas. Nothing more, nothing less.
Safe travels on the 24th,
Katie Thomas
Charlotte Tilbury Mystery Box Deals:
Charlotte Tilbury Day To Disco Mystery Box –
was £182, now £90
There are seven full-sized secret products inside this Mystery Box and as it says on the tin, it’s the perfect kit to help take your make-up look from day to night. Worth a whopping £182, all seven products come in at over half off in the Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale.
Charlotte Tilbury Icons Mystery Box –
was £255, now £125
There are so many iconic Charlotte Tilbury products, but in this Mystery Box you’ll find nine of her very best. Full-sized! You’ll fall in love with the brand even more with every product.
Talk about incredible products at incredible prices. Feel free to add one (or both) to your list this year. But be quick, these boxes are only available until stocks last.
P.S. If Father Christmas (my husband/mother) is reading this, I’m sure I’ll find a few more things to add to my list. The Dyson hair dryer Black Friday sale will be starting soon, the Diptyque Black Friday offers are in and have you seen the bargains in the Zara Black Friday sale?