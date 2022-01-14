Carrie Bradshaw’s go-to lip gloss is available to buy for £29

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And just like that...we've bought it in every colour

Ever wondered what the inside of Carrie Bradshaw’s makeup bag looks like? Same here. Thanks to the new Sex And The City reboot, Carrie’s glam looks have got us searching for all of her favourite products.

If you haven’t watched And Just Like That yet, we highly recommend. The series has got everyone talking, and the fashion is even more fabulous than before. We’ve seen the return of Carrie’s iconic blue Manolo Blahnik wedding shoes, not to mention that purple sequin Fendi baguette bag. However, it’s Carrie Bradshaw’s makeup that has really caught our attention. Most notably her fresh skin, glam smokey eyes and enviable glossy lips.

What product does Sarah Jessica Parker use, you may ask? Thanks to lots of behind-the-scenes images released from the show, we’ve seen the star reapplying her gloss of choice, the Dior Addict Stellar Lip Gloss, on set numerous times.

Whether chosen by the show’s Makeup Department Head, Sherri Berman Laurence, or SJP herself, we can’t blame either of them for their impeccable taste. The Dior Addict Stellar Lip Gloss gives a mirror effect, reflecting the light to create a spectacular shine.

Dior Addict Stellar Lip Gloss, £29 | Boots

The Dior Addict Stellar Lip Gloss is one of the brand’s bestselling products. It gives a plumping shine while caring for the lips with 24 hours of hydration. View Deal

Videos you may like:

Not only that, but it also cares for the lips just like your best lip balm, so you don’t have to worry about that horrible sticky feeling. Instead, your lips will feel light and nourished, and they will love the ultra-soft applicator. Oh, and if that doesn’t sway you, then the hundreds of five star reviews definitely should.

After purchasing it in every colour, we will definitely be on the look out for more behind-the-scenes pics to see what product Carrie uses next…