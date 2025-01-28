Take it from me—this new nail trend delivers clean and chic looks that are impressively long-lasting

If you're looking to up your nail game for 2025, then you're in the right place. As we discovered last year, a great manicure is your chicest accessory. I mean, who needs the season's hottest bag or shoe when your nails can do the talking for you?

As a beauty editor, I've tested out everything from aura nails to satin nails, but I'm using the new year as an excuse to go back to basics; but really, really solid basics. Enter short, square Brazilian French nails.

I was introduced to the trend by beauty guru, Tatyana Lafata, who showed off her pristine set in a recent video. It's basically a French nail but done in the style of the highly meticulous, precise and long-lasting Brazilian manicure (more on that later). Much like a Russian or Ukrainian mani, this technique pays close attention to the cuticle — trimming it all away — before over-applying and then removing the polish to get the most perfect, precise finish.

"This look is seeing increased popularity thanks to its classy, understated elegance, which is paired with the absolutely meticulous finish of the Brazilian technique," professional nail technician Maria Jones tells Marie Claire UK. "The sharp line of the short French tip pairs so well with the neat cut of the method, as both have polished lines. It calls to those who want a minimalist look that oozes professionalism."

Marrying the Brazilian manicure with a square French tip is just a match made in heaven, especially if you're looking for a super clean and sleek, but highly durable mani. Read on to learn more about the technique, and soak up some inspiration for your next trip to the salon...

What is a Brazilian manicure?

“This is an extremely precise and meticulous manicure, aimed towards an impeccable and long-lasting finish,” explains Jones. “With the Brazilian manicure, the cuticle is completely removed. This is coupled with a particular application of the polish beyond the edges of the nail and onto the surroundings. This way, you have total coverage of the nail bed for a perfectly neat and professional look once the excess polish is wiped away. It lasts far beyond your average manicure—up to four weeks.”

What are the steps of a Brazilian manicure?

A Brazilian manicure has several more steps than your quintessential treatment. First, your hands are soaked in warm water, containing a cuticle softener. Once that’s done, the softened cuticles are gently pushed back and cut away using precision nippers, before filing and shaping the nails to your preference.

As mentioned above, polish is applied beyond the edges onto the surrounding skin, and once it is dry, the excess is cleaned off using a wooden stick wrapped in cotton and dipped in acetone, leaving sharp, clean-cut edges. If you’re attempting to do something similar at home, Jones emphasises that hygiene is a very important consideration here: “So sanitise all the tools before use!”

How does the Brazilian manicure differ from the Russian manicure?

Chances are, you’ve heard people, including ourselves, wax lyrical about Russian or Ukrainian manicures. The Brazilian manicure has some similarities, namely in regards to its durability, but there are also differences.

“They are two different techniques," Jones says. "The nail polish application of the Brazilian manicure is extended until it covers every corner outside the edge of the nail. It also focuses on manual cuticle trimming through the help of cuticle nippers. While this is similar to the Russian manicure, the Brazilian manicure uses noticeably more e-file (electrical) tools, and it has a special focus on the application and clean-up process.”