I just tried a Ukrainian manicure and it delivered some of the most impressive results I've ever seen

I was recently at lunch with some work friends and nail trends made their way into the conversation (not a huge surprise given that we all work in the beauty industry and one is a nail tech). The other member of our party explained that she’d recently tried the Ukrainian manicure. What was particularly interesting was that the manicure was close to two weeks old but barely looked grown-out.

With over 28 million views on TikTok, the impressive results of the approach are getting a lot of attention as creators in major cities around the world share the results of their Ukrainian manicures.

I love getting my nails done and enjoy experimenting with nail art and testing different types of manicure – I’d never really been able to grow out my nails without breakage until I tried BIAB nails, for example. So, I took a leaf out of my friend’s book and booked into London’s So. Shell salon to test the results of a Ukrainian manicure for myself.

What is a Ukrainian manicure?

The Ukrainian manicure uses gel polish and is all about precision and well-finished nails. “In our country, women have grown accustomed to the superior quality and meticulous precision that defines this form of nail care,” Maria Sharova and Yana Galiyeva, So. Shell’s founders explain.

According to Maria and Yana, the Ukrainian manicure is a combination service. “This entails the use of a machine followed by precise hand tools to achieve a flawless appearance,” they continue. “This distinctive technique is not commonly practiced in the UK, making it a truly unique service.”

Because of the thorough cuticle work and focus on perfecting the nail apex, the results of this service are promised to be, in a word, flawless.

What happens during a Ukrainian manicure appointment?

My Ukrainian manicure appointment lasted for just under 90 minutes, which included the removal of my previous manicure (if you don’t require this, the process lasts around 75 minutes at So. Shell). The service started with removing the old gel, then shortening my nails a little and perfecting the shape. I didn’t opt for a complete re-shape, sticking to my go-to slightly almond shape.

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

The thing that stood out during the service is that there’s a real focus on flawless cuticle work. 40 minutes into my 90-minute appointment and my therapist was still working on my cuticles. The base layer was then built up before my choice of colour was applied – again, with painstaking care; each nail was sculpted using a fine brush and turned upside down to ensure it was completely level.

The manicure was finished with a top coat, hand lotion (which I was grateful for because my hands have been exceptionally dry recently) and a massage. It goes without saying that I was impressed by the results. As well as the look of the manicure, the durability also stood out, with a similar feel to a builder gel manicure.

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

How long does a Ukrainian manicure last?

A week later and, due to the focus on the cuticle work and applying polish as close as possible, the manicure has barely any visible regrowth at the base of the nails. It's clear that it's a great choice if you want a long-lasting manicure.

I can also really attest to the durability of the results; I can be quite heavy-handed but I can barely see a difference in my nails compared to when I left the appointment. I know from speaking to several nail techs that it’s important not to keep a manicure on for too long, but I feel confident that I’ll be able to get the most out of this one.