Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Adele has brought back the bouncy blow dry, and now is the perfect time to invest in a hair tool

It’s official: the big, bouncy blow-dry is cooler than ever. Once thought a little fussy and overdone, classic blow-dries have made their return in part (read: mainly) because of Adele. Our music icon isn’t seen without one these days, particularly since promoting her long-awaited new album 30. And luckily, you too can get an Adele-worthy blow-dry with the help of this Revlon hair styler, which is discounted for Black Friday. You’re welcome!

Yep, the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is a cool 50% off at retailers including Argos, and it’s everything you need and more for that dream sleek blow-dry.

Having gone viral online in 2020, the styler is hot property for lazy girls hoping to get a salon finish, thanks to its ability to transform hair that’s damp to a mane completely dry and fully blow-dried. Pretty genius, huh? It also delivers an impressive hit of volume, making it a go-to for anyone hoping to copy Adele’s lead. It’s best used in smaller sections of hair, meaning it can take a little time to achieve the ideal finish, but like with all hair tools, practice makes perfect!

How to get Adele-inspired hair

For an especially Adele-worthy finish, part your hair to one side and focus your technique on creating volume underneath that part. You will also want to grab your Revlon hair styler and keep rotating the brush as you get to the ends of hair to achieve that enviable bounce at the end. That’s the goal here; volume at the roots, a sleek mid-section, and a slight curl at the ends.

While we can’t get enough of Revlon’s styler, there are other options if you have a little more cash to invest in your blow-dry tool. But fear not, these options are also still in the Black Friday sale, meaning they’ll set you back less than normal.

Take ghd’s Rise Hot Brush for example; usually, £169, retailers including LookFantastic and FeelUnique are offering the tool for £135.20 (that’s a brilliant 20% off).

BaByliss Big Hair Care Hot Air Styler – was £70 , now £56 | LookFantastic

A great option for even more volume, Babyliss’ tool is now just £56 at LookFantastic. View Deal Watch how to use the genius Revlon styler below…

Check out more beauty deals here.