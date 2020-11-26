There’s 25% off my favourite NuFACE facial trainer this Black Friday, I’m going to treat my mum

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

In partnership with Current Body

Although I’m a fashion editor, when it comes to Black Friday I get most excited about homeware deals and beauty discounts. I try to treat myself to one key beauty tool a year, last year it was a clever LED light mask. So when I learnt that Current Body had started their Black Friday sale a day early I had to share the best discounts with you.

What a wonderful early start to cyber weekend, eh?

I’ve been religiously using NuFACE’s Mini Facial Toner for the past two months and I am truly in awe of the results. If you’re not familiar with the brand or product prepare to fall in love and become obsessed with their game changing beauty devices.

Designed as a non-invasive, natural and pain free treatment NuFACE’s device energises your facial muscles using micro-currents for a lifted, toned appearance.

I’d spent months lusting after one after seeing models (like Hannah Cooper) using theirs on Instagram. So there was a lot of hype to live up to, can NuFACE’s Mini Facial Toner give me model cheekbones? Short answer, yes.

Super easy to use, I use mine every evening before I go to bed. The full treatment can be completed in just 10 minutes, making it a really easy, fuss-free addition to your daily skincare routine.

Curious about the micro-current technology? Don’t worry it sounds more intense than it actually is. I like to consider the treatment and currents created by the two-pronged massager as a clever Pilates class for my face. With the micro-currents deeply stimulating the muscles within your face. My favourite areas to use mine in the areas I’d like more contour and definition so along my jawline and across my cheekbones. I use the handheld Mini Facial Toner across these areas for an instant lift.

Currently on offer at Current Body the mini facial toner device usually retails on its own at £167 but with 20% off you can invest in one for £130!

However, the deal I’m most excited about and the one I’ll be treating my mum to is NuFACE’s Complete Microcurrent Kit for Face and Eyes. With 25% off it includes the NuFACE Mini Facial Toner (£167) and NuFace’s Fix Line Soothing Device (£150) making an incredible saving of £87!

This is the kind of deal and treat we need after this tricky year. Treat yourself, and your mum!