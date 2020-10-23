Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Where to get the best deals on foundation, mascara, lipstick and more

Black Friday 2020 is fast approaching and, as ever, we predict it to be the biggest online shopping weekend of the year in the UK. We thought we’d make life that little bit easier for you with our guide to the best destinations for the best Black Friday make up deals.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a day when shoppers can take advantage of *huge* discounts from various retailers.

When does Black Friday start?

Here in the UK, Black Friday 2020 will fall on the 27th November. Cyber Monday will be on the 30th November.

So you still have time to bookmark the shops you want to visit and pick out the deals you’re going to go after.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Honestly, there’s not much of a difference. Discounts usually last from the Friday through to the Monday, though some stores introduce new ‘flash’ deals on Cyber Monday.

What Black Friday make up deals can I expect?

So far that’s a closely guarded secret.

But cast your mind back to 2019 and you were able to shop Black Friday deals all week at FeelUnique.com with up to 40% off your favourite products.

There was even an exclusive beauty bag worth over £100 up for grabs when you spent £100 or more.

We expect similar Black Friday make up deals this year.

Where can I find the best deals?

When it comes to Black Friday, you’re pretty spoilt for choice as a host of retailers offer hefty discounts. Amazon, Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty and Feel Unique are all known for having amazing Black Friday discounts.

Beauty lovers are also spoilt at Boots.

The best beauty deals

There are plenty of great deals to be had. So check out our Black Friday beauty deals page as we’ll be updating it with all the best discounts and flash sales.

If you’re looking to stock up on foundation, mascara and beauty gifts, these are the places to go.

