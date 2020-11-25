Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Benefit is kickstarting their Black Friday beauty deals early this year, which is music to my Hoola bronzer-obsessed ears. From releasing limited edition jumbo sizes to serious steals, your beauty bag is sure to…benefit. (We’ll see ourselves out.)

If you’re planning on doing a bulk buy of your favourite Benefit classics, now’s the time. The San Franciscan brand is offering 20% off everything on the site until November 30th, as long as you remember to input the code ADDTOBAG at checkout.

The more you spend, the more you’ll save as well as that offer increases to 25% off for orders over £60 and 30% for orders over £100.

And – yes – we tried it out, the offer also includes all their holiday gift sets including their Talk Beauty To Me Set and Magnificent Brow Show Kit. The only thing the offer doesn’t apply to are products that have already been discounted and to be honest, we can live with that.

Benefit Magnificent Brow Show (worth £112+) – was £52.50 , now £36.75+ (up to 30% off)

Give Cara Delevingne a run for her money with this set, which includes 5 of Benefit’s best brow products including their Precisely, My Brow Pencil, Goof Proof Brow Pencil, Gimme Brow+, Ka-BROW and 24-HR Brow Setter. Available in four different shades. View Deal

They’re also having a flash sale today only which is making our eyes boggle, as they’re selling gigantic versions of their bestsellers: Benefit’s Hoola bronzer, POREfessional primer and Gimme Brow+.

You’ll get double the product in these jumbo versions for the same price as their original sizes.

Hoola Limited Edition GIANT SIZE Matte Bronzing Powder – was £38 , now £27 View Deal

Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Jumbo Size – was £34.50 , now £22.50 View Deal

The POREfessional Face Primer Jumbo Size – was £47, now £29 View Deal

Here’s a few more products that have caught our eye…