I asked 9 beauty editors for their skin, make-up, hair & body resolutions for 2025

New year's resolutions can either fill you with hope or dread. While many 'mainstream' resolutions can easily get left behind by spring, I believe setting a beauty goal for the year is far more achievable (and fun). With this in mind, I spoke to some of my beauty editor friends to discover what they're hoping to stick to in 2025. If you're looking for your own resolution, let these inspire you.

1. Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire

"My beauty routine has changed in more ways than one since becoming a mother. As you might expect, the most notable difference is the time I spend on it. Self-care has fallen right to the bottom of my daily to do list. I'd love to schedule in more time for massages, facials and manicures — things that four years ago used to feature heavily in my week. So I plan to gradually weave these back into my timetable over the year. It's going to be tough juggling it all, so I know that it won't happen overnight. In the meantime, I want to get back into using my LED face mask four out of sevens nights a week. My skin looks noticeably brighter, clearer and perkier when I'm in my rhythm. Just 10-20 minutes just before bed is all it takes. I'll take the small wins to start."

Project E Beauty LumaLux Face | Pro LED Light Therapy Mask £309 at Project E Beauty

2. Rebecca Fearn, Freelance Beauty Editor & Features Writer

"My goal this year is to finally quit skin picking once and for all. I've tried everything, from avoiding magnifying mirrors to hypnotism (yes, really), but while I've definitely improved, I've still not totally kicked the habit. It's very much linked to my mental wellbeing and state of mind, so this is a goal that benefits both my skin and my emotional health. The only time I really get noticeable spots is when I pick at tiny pores or 'imperfections,' so I need to remember that for the clear, glowing skin I desire most, I need to just leave it alone. Instead, I'm going to lean on my pimple patches in 2025; my faves are by Starface (practical and cute)."

Starface Hydro-Star + Salicylic Acid Pimple Patches £10.99 at Boots

3. Olivia McCrea-Hedley, Freelance Writer & Editor

"My 2025 beauty resolution is to commit to dry body brushing, at the very least a few times a week. Whenever I do stick with it, I find my naturally very dry skin feels less scaly (especially in winter), I notice a genuine reduction in cellulite and it just makes me feel more energised and ready for the day. Five minutes in the morning makes all the difference – I just need to learn to stick with it!"

4. Mollie Burdell, Freelance Beauty Editor

"I’ve started to make a conscious effort to Gua Sha my face. Not only is it a nice way to zen out and release tension, but some of the results I’ve seen when it’s done consistently over a period of time are amazing. I have my rose quartz Gua Sha on my bedside table, and during the evening I’ll whack on Netflix and apply a few drops of my favourite oil to my skin, before getting to work. I’ve really noticed that I look less puffy and, in my opinion, it’s made my jawline look more defined."

Botanics Rose Quartz Gua Sha £15 at Boots

5. Amerley Ollennu, Freelance Beauty & Wellness Editor

"When it comes to my skincare routine I’m beyond diligent. I do all the things - double cleansing, serum layering and I’m obsessed with my personalised Klira prescription night treatment. However, when it comes to the skin below my neck line, I lose beauty points because I’ve always been rather sporadic with its care. Despite the fact that my body would benefit from a major dose of hydration and a range of actives to target my hyperpigmentation, keratosis pilaris, and the lines that have developed on my décolletage with age, I never last longer than a few days before they are relegated to the back of my beauty cupboard. So, this year I’m determined to stick to a regular bodycare regime. I’m planning for it to go a little like this: cleanse with the Luna Daily Hydrating Everywhere Wash, smooth rough bumpy spots, banish breakouts and redness with the BYOMA Smoothing Body Serum, and finally, deeply nourish my skin by way of the Mirror Water Smooth Body Oil."

6. Sarah Bradbury, Junior Publisher at metro.co.uk

"Mine would be to moisturise my body and hands; I’m awful for it. My legs are unbelievably dry and flakey — it’s actually embarrassing. I own at least 10+ body moisturisers, yet they rarely make it to my body aside from after the occasional ‘everything shower', or when I can be bothered to moisturise on a Saturday/Sunday night. Same goes for my hands - I even keep a massive bottle of cream next to my sink, yet I still forget to actually press the pump down and hydrate myself!"

7. Mica Rickets, Freelance Beauty Editor

"Mine is very boring but it’s to finally commit to a long term relationship with retinol. I was looking back at photos from last year and all the ones where my skin looked the brightest and clearest were when I was consistently using retinol in my skincare routine. Now that I’m 35 my skin texture is changing pretty rapidly and along with large pores which I’ve always had, I’m noticing forehead lines and uneven texture all over the place. Part of my job involves testing products which means I’m a bit fickle when it comes to consistency, but this year me and retinol are going to get serious. I love the Shani Darden Retinol Reform and new Kate Somerville one."

8. Humeara Mohamed, Freelance Beauty Editor

“I dyed my hair pink four months ago and, while I love it, there’s no denying that the bleaching process weakened my strands. I notice more breakage whenever I brush or handle my hair, and it feels rougher to touch. This is all par for the pink-hued course, but the problem is that I’m lazy when it comes to my haircare routine. In-shower masks that take ten minutes to work are not my cup of tea, so I tend to forego masking altogether. So, my new year’s resolution? To remember to use the K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Mask instead. It doesn’t need to be washed out, which means I don’t have to wait around while it gets to work, and it repairs hair from the inside out.”

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-in Molecular Repair Hair Mask £30 at Cult Beauty

9. Madeleine Spencer, Podcaster and Beauty & Wellness Writer at The Evening Standard

"My new year’s beauty resolution is to not hone in quite so much on detail, to not look at myself in a micro way but to instead be a bit more macro. I find I’m prone to really getting hung up on correcting something like a spot with make-up or getting out an ingrown hair that very day, or achieving absolutely perfectly sharp eyeliner. In actuality, most people don’t look that closely at me, so I should probably chill out a bit and redirect my beauty energy towards more fun things like making my hair enormous or wearing a fun lipstick."