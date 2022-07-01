Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s nothing worse than when a brand stops producing your favourite product. No matter whether it’s your best primer, best foundation or best mascara, it always hurts. Some may say that it feels similar to a breakup, and getting over it definitely takes time.

Luckily, one of our favourite online beauty retailers, Lookfantastic, has scoured the market to reveal the best beauty dupes for some of the nation’s favourite discontinued products.

From one of the best brow kits to an iconic lip gloss, these alternative beauty buys will help fill a hole and make the perfect replacement in your makeup bag. Keep on scrolling and get ready to shop…

1. NYX Dark Circle Concealer

When it comes to covering dark circles, the NYX Dark Circle Concealer used to be a real fan favourite. Believe it or not, despite it being discontinued, 1,900 people still search for the product every single month. The cult classic’s peach-toned correctors worked to disguise the look of dark or purple rings, leaving under-eyes looking bright and fresh.

Luckily, Bobbi Brown’s Creamy Corrector in ‘Peach’ delivers a similar swipe of neutralising colour to your under-eyes, so you can say goodbye to those bags for good.

Bobbi Brown Creamy Corrector, £21.50 | Lookfantastic

Waterproof and sweat and humidity-resistant, this skin-correcting formula helps to brighten and correct the appearance of discolouration under the eyes, and provides additional coverage when layered with concealer. View Deal

2. benefit Zings Eyebrow Kit

Leaders of the brow game, benefit is no stranger to a quality eyebrow palette. The Zings Eyebrow Kit featured two pans – one powder and one waxy formula to shape, define and set your brows in place. The palette even came with two brow brushes and a pair of portable tweezers – what more could you want?

Luckily, Sleek MakeUP offers an alternative that’s pretty similar. The Brow Kit features both wax and powder formulas, plus a handy mirror, allowing you to perfect your arches on the go.

Sleek MakeUP Brow Kit, £8.49 | Lookfantastic

This palette contains everything you need for expertly defined arches. Small enough to fit inside your bag, the travel-friendly compact contains a mini pair of tweezers, a lightweight brow wax and a setting powder. View Deal

3. Lancôme Juicy Tubes

It’s safe to say that the Lancôme Juicy Tubes used to be the handbag staple. They were so iconic that after discontinuing them, the brand later decided to bring them back, but if you’re looking for a cheaper alternative, Lookfantastic have got you covered.

Brand new from NYX, the ‘This Is Juice Gloss’ utilises five electrolytes and smoothing oils to nourish and hydrate the lips. The gloss is available in a range of fruity shades, delivering a juicy pop of pigment for an instant 00s throwback.

NYX Professional Makeup This Is Juice Gloss, £7.50 | Lookfantastic

Glazing lips with juicy, dewy colour, NYX Professional Makeup’s new gloss leaves lips dripping with long-lasting hydration and luminous shine. View Deal

4. Benefit Tinted Moisturiser You Rebel

Benefit’s silky-smooth tinted moisturiser flew off the shelves. It gave just the right amount of coverage, without feeling heavy on the skin. It was a staple in many people’s makeup routines and fans continue to mourn it today.

Laura Mercier’s newest Tinted Moisturiser will help to fill the void. The brand is known for their base products, and this one claims to give that same gorgeous glow as the Benefit classic, with lots of skin-loving ingredients. Win win.