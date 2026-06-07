I Started Using a Hypochlorous Acid Spray Daily—and Haven’t Had a Breakout Since

Perhaps the most frustrating thing about breakouts is not knowing why they're happening. They can be caused by myriad reasons—stress, diet, sleep, travel, hormonal issues, and, of course, overdoing it with incompatible skincare.

As a Beauty Editor, I've always taken a clinical approach to my skin; I speak to dermatologists, I know what works for me, and I do as much as humanly possible to contend with stressors. So I was stumped by a recent bout of acne, which I figured couldn't have been caused by any of the above.

Cut to me being incredibly intrigued when celebrity aesthetician Shane Cooper wouldn't let me leave a facial without misting down my face and glasses with a skincare ingredient he swears by—the naturally antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory hypochlorous acid.

Once solely used for wound care, this ultra-gentle acid (which has the same pH as skin) can be used multiple times daily. It's naturally found in the body's white blood cells, where it combats foreign bodies, bacteria and viruses, promoting healing while easing redness, itchiness, acne, irritation and even eczema symptoms.

"I'm really happy people are starting to ask about it," replied Cooper after I enquired after my treatment. "It's naturally antifungal and antibacterial, but without any of the harshness you'd get from alcohol-based products. That's the key difference. So many sanitising sprays strip the skin barrier, which is the last thing you want, especially if you're already dealing with sensitivity or breakouts. Hypochlorous acid doesn't do that. It works with the skin rather than against it."

As Cooper reiterates, it's something the body produces naturally as part of its own immune response, so you're very unlikely to have a reaction. "It's also non-cytotoxic," he adds. "Meaning it targets the bad bacteria without disrupting your healthy skin cells or your microbiome. For anyone who's acne-prone or prone to congestion, that's really significant, because you're not creating more imbalance in the process of trying to fix a problem."

It made sense: a lot of my breakouts were occurring where my glasses and sunglasses touched my face, and during the recent heatwave we experienced in London, everything had become a lot, well, sweatier—so there was more of the bacteria that causes acne.

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Puromist Hypochlorous Acid Spray £9.99 at Amazon UK Pros No smell

Beautiful, fine mist

Can clean surfaces

Gentle enough for daily use on sensitive skin

Safe to say I was sold. Though there are now a number of hypochlorous acid sprays on the market, I initially purchased Cooper's favourite, Puro Mist, which I proceeded to use everywhere: in the morning, after a workout, and before bed. Within days, I noticed that the breakouts had diminished.

I realised just how often I was putting my skin in contact with something unsanitary. We touch our faces all the time, and a handy bottle of this put a stop to that and my mind at rest, especially when I was travelling.

Still, it's something that will remain in my routine, acne or not. As the facialist continues, it's brilliant for inflammation generally: "I use it for clients whose skin is reactive, post-treatment, or just generally irritated, because it soothes and calms at the same time as it cleans. That dual action is quite rare, and it doesn't affect the skin's pH, which matters enormously for barrier health. There's no risk of overdoing it the way you might with actives or stronger treatments. It genuinely keeps the skin clean, calm, and a little bit hydrated without any interference."

In the months since this genuinely quite life-changing discovery, I've made it my mission to try the gamut of hypochlorous acid sprays on the market. Ahead are my vetted favourites.