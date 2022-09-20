Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Hailey Bieber nails, anyone?

I have a confession to make. I love autumn. When all my friends and family are sat outside enjoying the summer months, I am on my sofa scrolling through Pinterest looking at pictures of pumpkin spice lattes and camel coats.

It’s not just autumn fashion I love either, I’m all about the beauty trends, especially when it comes to autumn nails. You won’t catch me with a brightly coloured manicure anytime soon, give me all the brown and burgundy shades instead.

That being said, I’ve spotted lots of new autumn nail trends over my Instagram feed recently, so I thought I would put together a guide to the most popular colours and designs, along with all the info you need on how to get the look.

Keep on scrolling for some serious nail inspiration, and don’t forget to check out our guides to the best nail polish shades and the best nail salons in London while you’re here…

Video you may like:

The top autumn nail trends 2022:

1. Hailey Bieber nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Ganzorigt (@nailsbyzola)

If you’ve been on Instagram or TikTok lately, then you might have seen that the hashtag #haileybiebernails has been trending for a while, and I’m not mad about it. We all know that Hailey Bieber loves her skin to look like a “glazed donut”, and it seems that her nails are following suit.

The pearly pink manicure seen on the star features an iridescent finish, and Hailey’s nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, shared exactly how she created the look over on Instagram. She revealed that she used an OPI base coat, before applying OPI gel colour in ‘Funny Bunny’. After applying a top coat, she used the OPI Chrome Effects Powder in ‘Tin Man Can’ for that shiny finish.

Get the look:

OPI Nail Polish – Kyoto Pearl, £13.90 | Lookfantastic

If you don’t have time to go to the salon, I recommend this polish by OPI. The pearlescent white nail lacquer gives your nails an iridescent shine, and I know that Hailey would approve. View Deal

2. Coffee colours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein)

There’s nothing quite like that first sip of hot coffee on a cold morning, but why not make the moment even better by making sure your autumn nails match your drink? That’s right, coffee coloured nails are everywhere at the moment. In fact, Chanel’s nail artist, Betina Goldstein, just did the most autumnal manicure by applying different brown hues onto each nail. If you don’t fancy that, stick with a warm brown colour that will compliment any neutral outfit.

Get the look:

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour – Impulsion, £25 | Chanel

This polish is used in Betina’s dreamy nail video, and I am obsessed with the coffee brown shade. Plus, the polish is long-wearing, extra-fine and ultra-shiny. View Deal

3. Animal prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Betina R. Goldstein (@betina_goldstein)

Animal prints are making a comeback, and I’m not just talking about clothes. An animal print manicure is such a fun way to make a statement this autumn, and I am swooning over this monochrome design. As someone who struggles to paint their own nails, I will be leaving this one to the professionals, however if you do fancy giving it a go, check out my product recommendations below.

Get the look:

Rimmel Super Gel – Black Obsession, £6.99 | Lookfantastic

This jet black nail varnish is perfect for recreating the look. Apply with a thin brush like the one below for the perfect finish. My advice? Have some nail polish remover to hand, as it’s harder than it looks! View Deal Manucurist Nail Art Brush, £16 | Cult Beauty

This ultra-precise brush will help take your nail art to the next level. Staying true to the brand’s commitment to the environment, the handle is made from sustainably grown wood and the bristles are vegan. View Deal

4. Deep red shades

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki_Makeup (@nikki_makeup)

This nail colour makes a comeback every single autumn, and I can totally see why. For me, a deep red mani is the easiest way to make your nails look picture perfect. Just check out this look created by MaxFactor nail expert, Iram Shelton. Iram uses the OPI Gel Polish in Malaga Wine, and all I can say is wow.

If you’re wanting to recreate the look at home, I am loving this deep red polish by Dior. Two coats of this and you are ready to go.

Get the look:

Dior Vernis Nail Lacquer – Red Red, £25 | Dior

My go-to deep red polish this autumn is this one from Dior. Not only is the bottle itself dreamy, but the new formula is infused with peony and pistachio extracts to care for your nails. Win win. View Deal

5. Colourful French tips

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SreyNin 🇰🇭 (@sreyninpeng)

A French tip manicure will always be in style, but if you fancy switching it up, colourful French tips are everywhere at the moment. Celebrity nail artist Sreynin Peng just created this look on Madison Beer, and I will be taking the picture to my local nail salon ASAP. Although French tips can be hard to do at home, there are lots of nail stickers and false nails available to achieve the look in no time.

Get the look:

Elegant Touch False Nails – Hot Tip, £6.50 | ASOS

These false nails offer a fun alternative to your classic French mani. My tip? Make sure to follow the application steps correctly to make them last as long as possible. View Deal

6. Y2K designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chi’s Nails Covent Garden (@chi_nails)

We all know by now that the Y2K trend is here to stay. I am seeing more and more Y2K inspired nails on my Instagram feed, like this incredible neon and butterfly design by Chi’s Nails in Covent Garden. For me, it’s the ideal way to incorporate the trend into my daily life, without having to grab my old crop top and low waisted jeans (they are a no from me).

Get the look:

Nails Inc. Feeling So Fly Set, £16 | Cult Beauty

This set is so Y2K. It combines two pastel polishes with stick-on butterfly nail stickers to add that fun touch. An at-home manicure doesn’t get much cuter (and easier) than this. View Deal

7. Olive green colours

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 Nails (@tombachik)

Selena Gomez wore olive green nail polish, so now I want to wear olive green nail polish. Nail artist to the stars, Tom Bachik, shared this picture of Selena’s nails on Instagram, and it’s safe to say that people went wild for it. I love these more muted colours for autumn, and am already shopping for olive green accessories to match my mani.

Get the look:

Essie Core Nail Polish 789 – Win Me Over, £7.99 | Boots

I think this is the most perfect green coloured nail polish I have ever seen. Essie is known and loved for their glossy, full-coverages formulas, so I will be adding this to my basket ASAP. View Deal

8. Gems

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Potter-dixon (@lisapotterdixon)

For those that love to be a bit more creative with their nails, I’ve got just the trend. Say hello to gems. After seeing this manicure on Lisa Potter-Dixon, even I was tempted to jazz things up a bit (and that’s coming from someone who has worn plain white nail polish for the last two months). I think I am going to have to give this a go for the festive season.

Get the look: