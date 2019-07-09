|Offer
If you’re stuck on which colours or formulas will work best for your skin, or if you need help perfecting a specific makeup look, Charlotte Tilbury offers virtual consultations for free!
Find your foundation shade match, figure out how to make your skin glow, ask your burning makeup questions, find your iconic makeup look, or perfect your routine for your big day; browse the available topics here.
You may also select one of its paid consultations; you’ll even receive a code so you can redeem the value of your paid Virtual Consultation to shop for products online either during your consultation or once it’s over!
Select your desired consultation type, receive confirmation and a unique link via email, and unlock expert tips from your home.
Did you know that Charlotte Tilbury offers a recycling program to help you save money and the environment at the same time? You can send your empty Magic Skin Trilogy plastic jars back to instantly get 20% off a brand new glass magic moisturiser and refill online.
Just fill in your details in the recycling portal to get a free returns label, ship them back to receive a special voucher code, and follow the provided link to get your deal. This offer is available for Magic Cream in 50ml, Magic Eye Rescue in 15ml, and Magic Night Cream in 50ml.