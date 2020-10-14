Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Amazon Prime Day might be coming to a end but, there’s still time to grab a few bargains while the discounts and deals until midnight.

You can pick up some truly insane deals across everything from, Levi’s (Shop 30% off), Joules (50% off wellingtons) and trusty Vans trainers (get 45% off classic styles). To GHD’s (save £91 on this set) and Le Creuset (huge, huge offers here).

But, if you’re looking to spend your money on an experience rather than an item there’s discounts on that too.

With 25% off experience days such as (Covid-19 safe) afternoon teas for two, spa days and birthday gift surprises there’s never been a better time to treat yourself (and a loved one!)

Deal In Full:

Afternoon tea for two was £34.99, now £26.24



Indulge you and a loved with with an afternoon teat for two. With over 465 indulgent afternoon tea experience days to choose from finger sandwich feasts, to tasty cream scones and sweet treats for two available at a range of hotels, patisseries and restaurants across the UK. Valid for two years from the date of purchase, it enables you to have flexibility with timings. Click to view deal.