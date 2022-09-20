Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So many ways to wear white.

Another London Fashion Week has been and gone, and as per usual, the event has taken the city by storm. While the news of the Queen did put a halt on some shows and celebrations, many designers decided to respectfully move forward with their scheduled plans, holding events for local and international press, buyers and industry insiders.

Amongst the covetable clothes and over-the-top accessories on offer, were several white dresses which would look just as good walking down the aisle, as they did walking down the catwalk. While London Fashion Week may not be the traditional place to find a wedding dress, this week we’ve seen several options that could work for the alternative, modern bride.

From Molly Goddard’s voluminous tulle-covered confections to Rejina Pyo’s one-shoulder silk number and Emilia Wickstead’s understated elegance, there were white dresses aplenty on the runway. All you’d have to do is add a bouquet.

Gowns featuring intricate detailing such as flower appliques and lace trims were prevalent. While bubble skirts—which were seen all over New York Fashion Week—have continued their reign across the pond, appearing as a detail on several white dresses, including Yuan Wang.

In a post-lockdown world, many are opting for smaller, more intimate weddings and often a pared-down dress can be the perfect match. As Marie Claire Editor, Sunil Makan explains, “Instead of heading to your nearest bridal boutique, take inspiration from designers like Eudon Choi, whose simple yet elevated white dresses could be worn time and time again, beyond just your wedding day.”

If you’re on the lookout for a wedding dress or simply in the market for some bridal inspiration, then look no further than our round-up below. Whether you err on the more traditional side of the scale or are looking for a unique point of view, the dresses below span the gumat sartorial styles.

Keep scrolling to see the best alternative wedding dress ideas from London Fashion Week. Veil not included.

Wedding dress inspiration from London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: