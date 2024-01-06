This best-selling cleanser is designed for sensitive skin but works on all skin types - and dermatologists always recommend the brand
Fuss-free and effective
If you asked a room full of dermatologists to name the skincare brands that they most often recommend, I can almost guarantee that La Roche-Posay would come up. A French pharmacy staple, as a brand it’s generally well-known for efficacious formulas and being suitable for sensitive skin—and the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo Cleanser is consistently a best seller.
Sensitive skin is kind of La Roche-Posay’s thing and the Toleriane range is the one specifically formulated to cater to this skin type. As well as being regarded as one of the best cleansers for sensitive skin, it also has the Seal of Approval from Allergy UK. Here’s what makes the Dermo Cleanser so great and why it would work in just about anybody’s skincare routine.
The Toleriane Dermo Cleanser formula has a lightweight creamy consistency that’s really gentle on the skin. One of the key ingredients is glycerin, a moisturising ingredient, as well as thermal spring water from La Roche-Posay (the town in France from which the brand takes its name).
Dermo Cleanser is also non-comedogenic, meaning it doesn’t contain ingredients that are likely to clog your pores; this, along with its sensitive skin credentials, makes it suitable for all skin types. According to the brand, it’s also suitable for those undergoing cancer treatment.
Packaging wise, it’s very easy to dispense as it’s fairly fluid, but not too runny. The 400ml size comes in a handy pump dispenser. It removes make-up fairly easily, though you may want to soak off eye make-up using a micellar water first. While it can be used as a wipe off cleanser, I like to use a warm cleansing cloth to remove it.
Because it’s so gentle, it really supports the skin barrier and it’s a great option if your skin is feeling sore, tight, uncomfortable and you want to take your skincare routine back to basics. But really, it just makes a great everyday cleanser that can be used both morning and night.
If you’ve never tried it and you’re in the market for something new, but gentle and effective, I can really recommend it.
Other La Roche-Posay cleansers
The larger bottle of the Toleraine Dermo Cleanser. Once you've tried it, upsizing will always be a good choice.
If you have oily, blemish-prone skin this cleanser gently cleans the skin of dirt, excess oil and make-up without leaving a stripping feeling. It leaves the complexion slightly mattified too.
If you're looking for a really gentle micellar water that doesn't leave the skin feeling too dry, then look no further.
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has written for titles including Glamour, Refinery29, Popsugar, woman&home and more. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results, and when she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll find her reading or hanging out with dogs.
