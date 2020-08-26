La Roche Posay – The Best Regime For Every Skin Type

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

There’s always been something romantic about hunting down skincare in French pharmacies. But what makes brands like La Roche Posay so desirable is their subtext. All contain dermatologist-approved ingredients to treat everything from ageing to acne but still at an affordable price.

For over 30 years, La Roche Posay has worked with dermatologists to crack the most tolerated formulas for sensitive skin. To that end, ingredients lists are kept simple. And, where possible, free from fragrance and soap.

In addition, all products contain thermal spring water sourced from a 1,700 year-old spring at the heart of a Medieval French village. It’s prized for its high natural selenium content, a powerful healing antioxidant.

Here’s everything you need to know about this cult French brand. So you can match your skin concern to key products that really work…

For Oily Or Acne-Prone Skin

Keep sebum levels in check and deep-clean clogged pores with this lightly foaming gel.

One of the brand’s bestsellers. This anti-blemish gel moisturiser contains salicylic acid, which helps to break down the gunk in pores that leads to blackheads. Niacinamide and thermal spring water take down any inflammation for the win.

Apply this precision spot treatment overnight to reduce the size of any bumps. Niacinamide and exfoliators work to purify pores, while thermal spring water blankets reactive skin.

For Skin Prone To Redness

An ultra-gentle cleansing milk that won’t strip away essential moisture. It goes without saying that it is free from preservatives, fragrance, alcohol, colourants – basically anything that could leave sensitive skin feeling uncomfortable.

Take down fire-engine red skin with this non-oily fluid rich in skin-soothing minerals.

It’s important to shield rosacea-prone skin from the sun’s UV rays. This daily hypoallergenic moisturiser may have a short ingredients list but what it does contain won’t rile sensitive skin. That includes the built-in sun protection filter and high concentration of thermal spring water. At night, switch to the richer version – Rosaliac UV Riche Anti-Redness Moisturiser.

For Sensitive Skin

After cleansing with the Toleriane Dermo Cleanser apply this new serum, which has been created with 0.1% neurosensine, an exclusive peptide which calms sensitivity and repairs the skin barrier.

Cossets dry, sensitive skin in uncomplicated moisturisers like shea butter and hyaluronic acid.

For Wrinkles

After cleansing, apply this serum specifically formulated for de-hydrated skin that is showing loss of volume and fine lines. Hyaluronic acid, which holds 1000 times its weight in water, immediately hydrates while vitamin B5 helps to repair damage. Think peachy re-plumped skin from day 1.

The benefits of vitamin C include evening out skin tone and protecting against damaging free radicals that accelerate ageing. However, as an ingredient, vitamin C’s efficacy is matched only by its instability. That won’t be an issue with this serum, which is formulated at a pH of 5.5 to ensure the vitamin C remains stable. Add a UV filtered bright orange bottle to protect the molecule from the sun and it’s virtually bullet proof.

Using retinol, especially if you have sensitive skin, can be daunting. To mitigate irritation and redness, this contains retinol that gradually releases into the skin during the night as well as soothing glycerin.

An alternative product for overnight use if you prefer a cream. Six proven anti-ageing ingredients – including the powerhouse retinol – are housed in this tube. Expect to see softer lines without irritation in just over a month.

Bespoke skincare has never been simpler or more purse-friendly…