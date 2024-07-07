Zara Tindall has reportedly been "shaken to the core" over her mother Princess Anne's accident

Princess Anne was involved in a horse-related incident on her royal estate in Gloucestershire last month, suffering "minor injuries and a concussion".

The Princess Royal was hospitalised following the incident on The Gatcombe Park estate, forced to spend five nights at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, "as a precautionary measure".

The 73-year-old is reported to have suffered amnesia, unable to recall the circumstances around her injury, but according to the royal family, she is slowly recovering and is expected to make a full return to health.

King Charles was kept closely informed about his sister's progress and sent "his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

And as she was discharged from hospital four days later, her husband Sir Timothy Laurence thanked both the hospital staff and members of the public for their support.

"We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care, and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene," stated Laurence. And later in his statement, he added that the couple was also "deeply touched by all the kind messages [they] have received from so many people near and far."

It is believed that Princess Anne is continuing her recovery from the accident at home. And while the royal family appears to be very optimistic about her recovery, the incident is reported to have left her daughter Zara Tindall concerned.

Royal sources have opened up about the situation from Tindall's perspective, explaining that the 43-year-old was "shaken to the core" by her mother's accident.

"This is exactly what Zara's been worried about happening for years now," a source told OK!. "But her mum hasn't had a chance to slow down with everyone else falling apart."

"It's really shaken Zara to the core and she's desperately hoping this memory is temporary,' the source continued. "This has been a huge wake-up call for everyone in the family and they're rightfully distressed."

Princess Anne is expected to make a full recovery, but it is not known when she will return to duties.

We will continue to update this story.