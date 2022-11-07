William and Kate are "more popular than ever before," body language expert says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are finally back after their half-term break with their children.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scarborough, North Yorkshire, on Thursday, where they attended a number of engagements related to mental health, one of the causes closest to their hearts.

A body language expert has commented on this latest outing, saying that it truly showed Kate and William at their best.

"There is a great shot of Kate having a moment of laughter with a member of the public whilst the woman in the photo was smiling," Darren Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab).

"The same woman also was seen talking to William and holding his hand.

"It’s clear that William and Kate intend to be a very different King and Queen as they are moving amongst the public and being as accessible as possible.

"Giving their time to the public also shows that the pair care about their fans, which has made them more popular than ever before."

Darren also believes that the Waleses genuinely love their jobs and the opportunities it brings to meet new people.

"There are several very tight shots taken of both William and Kate where they are displaying genuine expressions of joy and happiness," he continues.

"This is denoted by the crows' feet at the side of their eyes, which are fully engaged and bright."

For Darren, taking the past couple of weeks off was a clever move for the royal couple, who seemed refreshed and in good spirits during their visit.

"Analysing the latest photographs of Prince William and Kate in Scarborough, it’s clear the family break has done them the world of good," the expert comments.

"They appear very energetic and fully recuperated to take on their royal duties. In one of the photos from the visit, the two are completely mirroring each other’s posture, with one hand by their side and the other across the chest.

"This shows they are in complete synchronisation with each other, both smiling and looking into each other’s eyes."

Awww!!!