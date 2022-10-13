William was ‘furious’ with Charles following his treatment of the Queen’s former private secretary

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

A number of royal biographies have hit the shelves this year, with authors detailing the lives of the royal family behind closed doors.

In his book William at 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch, royal expert Robert Jobson claims that William has a ‘fiery temper’ and that ‘senior members of his circle will ‘check which way the wind is blowing’ before becoming too self-assured in his presence or raising problematic issues.’

He also adds that ‘Charles tends to tread carefully when dealing with his heir’, and other royal experts have claimed that the King shares this temperament.

Now, Valentine Low – who has penned Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown – alleges that William was ‘furious’ over his father’s treatment of the Queen’s former Private Secretary, Sir Christopher Geidt.

Geidt left his position in 2017, reportedly following a disagreement with Charles, according to The Mirror. The publication claims that William was unhappy with how the matter was dealt with and shared his feelings with the Lord Chamberlain, Earl Peel, who was the head of the Queen’s household at the time.

In her book, Low writes: ‘William was furious. He spoke to his grandmother and father. He felt Christopher had worked to modernise the institution and bring it closer together.

‘He was concerned about the way it had been handled, and how Christopher had been treated. He was really angry about it, not necessarily because it was the wrong decision. He just thought it was handled very unkindly for a man who was a pillar of the institution of the monarchy but had also played an incredibly important role when the coalition government had been formed.’

According to Low, William believed it was ‘the wrong thing to do to unceremoniously chuck somebody out for a reason that had nothing to do with what was the core part of Christopher’s job.’

A source also told The Daily Mail that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have stepped down as senior royals had Sir Christopher Geidt still held his position, claiming: ‘He had his finger on the pulse and people believe he would have found a way to preempt the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departure, or at least found a way to make things work more amicably.’