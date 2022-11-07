Prince William wasn't as "sad and unfulfilled" as The Crown suggests, expert says

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Royal Family is reportedly pretty worried over The Crown season 5, which hits Netflix later this week.

The series plot has now made it into the '90s, a decade of turbulence for the royals, which included the breakdown of Charles and Diana's marriage and the alleged affair between Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull, among other scandals.

There is so much concern over the upcoming episodes that such important public figures as former Prime Minister John Major and actress Dame Judi Dench have expressed their disapproval of what they see as the show's blurring of the lines between fiction and reality.

Apparently, the new series will show a young Prince William as being very unhappy, a point on which one royal expert wants to set the record straight.

"Those watching what The Crown shows should also bear in mind that there were, even in the nineties, happy times for William too," Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.

"Whereas many of the events it portrays were indeed grim, it should surely also show how William was loved as a child."

Richard reckons that William's relationship with his mother Diana was a huge source of happiness for him.

"William, it has been reported, is portrayed as sad, unfulfilled and melancholy in the fifth series," the expert said.

"It was from Diana that he learnt to care for the less fortunate, especially the homeless and those in hospital and that has benefited them both in later life.

"William later said what an eye opener seeing a different side to life was and, when he turned 40, reportedly became a Big Issue seller in memory of what his mother taught him."

Not only did William learn from his mum, they also simply had loads of fun together.

Richard explains that Diana was 'more casual than Charles' and would take her sons to the cinema, skiing or amusement parks to give them 'as normal an upbringing as possible'.

Something to keep in mind on your upcoming binge-watch!