Prince William wasn't as "sad and unfulfilled" as The Crown suggests, expert says
He had happy times among the difficult ones.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Royal Family is reportedly pretty worried over The Crown season 5, which hits Netflix later this week.
The series plot has now made it into the '90s, a decade of turbulence for the royals, which included the breakdown of Charles and Diana's marriage and the alleged affair between Prince Philip and Penny Knatchbull, among other scandals.
There is so much concern over the upcoming episodes that such important public figures as former Prime Minister John Major and actress Dame Judi Dench have expressed their disapproval of what they see as the show's blurring of the lines between fiction and reality.
Apparently, the new series will show a young Prince William as being very unhappy, a point on which one royal expert wants to set the record straight.
"Those watching what The Crown shows should also bear in mind that there were, even in the nineties, happy times for William too," Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.
"Whereas many of the events it portrays were indeed grim, it should surely also show how William was loved as a child."
Richard reckons that William's relationship with his mother Diana was a huge source of happiness for him.
"William, it has been reported, is portrayed as sad, unfulfilled and melancholy in the fifth series," the expert said.
"It was from Diana that he learnt to care for the less fortunate, especially the homeless and those in hospital and that has benefited them both in later life.
"William later said what an eye opener seeing a different side to life was and, when he turned 40, reportedly became a Big Issue seller in memory of what his mother taught him."
Not only did William learn from his mum, they also simply had loads of fun together.
Richard explains that Diana was 'more casual than Charles' and would take her sons to the cinema, skiing or amusement parks to give them 'as normal an upbringing as possible'.
Something to keep in mind on your upcoming binge-watch!
-
Black Friday beauty advent calendars 2022: These calendars are all on sale right now
There's something for everyone...
By Grace Lindsay
-
8 best sunrise alarm clocks to help you wake up naturally this winter
Struggling to wake up? We've got just what you need...
By Grace Lindsay
-
You won’t believe the designer behind Carrie Bradshaw’s new favourite heels
We didn't see this coming.
By Zoe Anastasiou
-
Prince Harry's book will "minimise the fallout" with Royal Family, source says
Harry is prioritising staying "true to his principles."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The advent calendars the royal children will no doubt be opening this year
Brb, adding to the wish list
By Dionne Brighton
-
William and Kate are "very different" to Charles and Diana, former royal butler says
They've had a smoother ride, that's for sure.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
One royal family member is exempt from curtsying
To curtsy or not to curtsy, that is the question...
By Dionne Brighton
-
Meghan Markle's former colleague responds to her Deal or No Deal comments
She was deemed 'briefcase girl' on the show
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Archie and Lilibet's royal titles could be decided on when they turn 18
We'll just have to wait and see.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle reflects on how hard the UK citizenship exam was
She had to ask Harry for help
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle reveals Lilibet just hit this major milestone
Adorable.
By Iris Goldsztajn