William and Kate would welcome a new baby "with open arms" if it happened, source says

Speculation as to whether Prince William and Princess Kate would have another child probably started right about when Prince Louis was born, in 2018.

Many anonymous sources have sworn that the royal couple really wanted a fourth baby, while others claimed that they were done with three.

The truth is, we'll probably never know what they're thinking, and we won't know anything for sure unless the Palace announces a new royal pregnancy.

Still, one inside source claims that the Prince and Princess of Wales are really happy either way.

"They’re both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a fourth were to come along, that would be something they’d welcome with open arms," the source told Us Weekly.

They continued: "Kate and William are going with the flow in that regard, so this is neither a priority nor something they’ve ruled out. As far as their friends and family are concerned it’s very much a matter of watch this space."

Another source previously told Us Weekly that the Princess had convinced her husband that they should have another child. "Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now," they said. "She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm."

Kate has been known to joke that she's feeling "broody" on many occasions, usually when visiting a charity related to children, which is one of her main causes.

During a royal outing with William where she got to hold a baby, Kate once joked: "It makes me very broody. William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'let’s have another one.'"

As a reminder, the Waleses are proud parents to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.