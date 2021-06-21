A sweet video of Prince George and Princess Charlotte helping Prince William is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

It was Prince George and Princess Charlotte who made headlines this weekend, as a video of the miniature royals helping their dad Prince William went viral.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George made a surprise appearance at the Sandringham Half Marathon with Prince William on Father’s Day where the Duke of Cambridge was doing the official countdown.

In a sweet video, recorded by a runner, (@the_mr_mike), Prince William bends down with the microphone so that Princess Charlotte and Prince George could do the countdown with him.

The Cambridge family appeared to have a double celebration over the weekend, marking Father’s Day on Sunday and then of course Prince William’s 39th birthday today.

Well, that’s lovely.

Happy Birthday (and Happy Father’s Day) to Prince William!