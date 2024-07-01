The Prince and Princess of wales have reportedly been offered a new home
The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, making a grand return to royal life just last month.
The Princess of Wales has been on an extended break from royal duties, following her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year. And while her treatment is still ongoing, the 42-year-old mother of three is reported to be making “good progress” - even predicted to be attending Wimbledon this month.
As the family of five returns to the spotlight, the Wales’ are making non-stop headlines - from Prince William and the children’s Eras Tour attendance, to the Prince and Princess’ major social media change.
This week, it was their home that made news, as it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales had been given the option to relocate.
The property in question? Windsor Castle’s Royal Lodge.
The Grade II listed seven-bedroom property has long been the official residence of Prince Andrew. However, it has been reported that King Charles has asked his brother to move, freeing up the property which is considered to be integral to the royal estate.
Amid the two brothers' reported ongoing Royal Lodge dispute, it has been suggested that the first on the list to be offered the property would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, with royal expert Gareth Russell calling them the "logical choice".
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
However, the royal couple is apparently not interested, with the family of five well-settled in their nearby Adelaide Cottage home, sitting on the grounds of Windsor home park.
"The logical choice, of course, would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they've shown relatively little interest in moving home again," explained Russell. "They seem quite content where they are."
Instead, Russell predicts the property could go to another senior royal couple, reporting: "It could be the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."
"Royal Lodge has a high-profile history within the royal family," Russell later explained. "Bear in mind, it was the last home of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. So it's traditionally been assigned to senior royals. However, it could also be that this is part of another move by the King to slim down or shake up the royal property portfolio."
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
Princess Eugenie has paid a powerful tribute to her mother Sarah Ferguson
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
We are two beauty editors who felt starved of exciting new launches this month - but these 9 products saved the day and seriously impressed us
Stand out for the summer
By Katie Thomas
-
One of our favourite influencer’s just handpicked her most stylish pieces from Amazon Fashion
Their influencer edits are so good
By Sofia Piza