The Prince and Princess of wales have reportedly been offered a new home

The Wales family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, making a grand return to royal life just last month.

The Princess of Wales has been on an extended break from royal duties, following her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year. And while her treatment is still ongoing, the 42-year-old mother of three is reported to be making “good progress” - even predicted to be attending Wimbledon this month.

As the family of five returns to the spotlight, the Wales’ are making non-stop headlines - from Prince William and the children’s Eras Tour attendance, to the Prince and Princess’ major social media change.

This week, it was their home that made news, as it was reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales had been given the option to relocate.

The property in question? Windsor Castle’s Royal Lodge.

The Grade II listed seven-bedroom property has long been the official residence of Prince Andrew. However, it has been reported that King Charles has asked his brother to move, freeing up the property which is considered to be integral to the royal estate.

Amid the two brothers' reported ongoing Royal Lodge dispute, it has been suggested that the first on the list to be offered the property would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, with royal expert Gareth Russell calling them the "logical choice".

However, the royal couple is apparently not interested, with the family of five well-settled in their nearby Adelaide Cottage home, sitting on the grounds of Windsor home park.

"The logical choice, of course, would be the Prince and Princess of Wales, but they've shown relatively little interest in moving home again," explained Russell. "They seem quite content where they are."

Instead, Russell predicts the property could go to another senior royal couple, reporting: "It could be the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh."

"Royal Lodge has a high-profile history within the royal family," Russell later explained. "Bear in mind, it was the last home of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. So it's traditionally been assigned to senior royals. However, it could also be that this is part of another move by the King to slim down or shake up the royal property portfolio."

We will continue to update this story.