Kate Middleton just recycled a top by this cult Parisian label

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a published author. She is releasing Hold Still, a photography book aggregating the shots from her project in which she invited people to take pictures to illustrate life in lockdown.

In a foreword for the book, Kate wrote, ‘When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers. But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal.

‘Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals’ stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic.’

To celebrate the launch, a new picture of Kate Middleton has been released, showing her smiling and holding a camera. The Duchess herself is a keen photographer, taking a majority of her children’s official photos.

In it, she wears a dark red jumper layered over a white ruffle collar shirt, and if you think it looks familiar, it’s because you’ve seen it before.

She first wore this top for the Cambridge family’s 2020 Christmas card shot, with the whole family posing in festive knits. Sadly that particular blouse is now sold out, however here is a similar version for you to shop.

It could well be that this headshot was taken on the same day, though Kate is known for recycling outfits, so she’s no doubt worn this top more than once.