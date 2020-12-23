Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

First, The Queen went viral for decorating her Christmas tree with tiny crowns instead of baubles – with eagle-eyed fans spotting the regal decorations strung from her tree at Windsor Castle earlier this month.

And now, as if we didn’t have enough royal tree envy to contend with, Charles Spencer has given us a glimpse at Christmas inside Althorp House, the ancestral home of Princess Diana.

Charles, Diana’s younger brother – and William and Harry’s only maternal uncle – shared a picture of the Spencer Christmas tree on Instagram; writing, ‘Wishing everyone the happiest Christmas that is possible this year – and here’s to 2021….’

And it’s suffice to say that Christmas with the Spencers is far from a casual affair. So tall it reaches the landing of the first floor of the historic stately home, the tree is decorated with warm white lights and traditional red and gold baubles. (Note: not a spec of tinsel in sight.)

Althorp, located in the Northamptonshire countryside, was the childhood home of Princess Diana prior to her 1981 marriage to Prince Charles, and it now serves as the Princess’ final resting place.

Christmas is set to look very different for everyone this year, and the extended royal family certainly aren’t exempt.

With their usual large family gathering at Sandringham cancelled, each royal household is set to spend Christmas within their own bubble.

In a break with tradition, The Queen will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle; while it’s thought that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spending their festive break at Anmer Hall, their countryside residence in Norfolk. (Which also served as the backdrop to this year’s adorable Cambridge family Christmas card, FYI.)

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are reported to be opting for a very lowkey Christmas in California with baby Archie – with some sources saying the couple are planning on inviting friends over for a laidback lunch.

However the royals are choosing to spend this Christmas, we’re hoping that they can be back together for a celebratory game of Ibble Dibble soon…