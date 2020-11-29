Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

One thing’s for sure, Christmas is going to look a little different for us all this year. While some families who live in the same household may be lucky enough to spend it together, others who live apart won’t, and whether you need to socially distance and maintain a 2-metre gap in order to protect others are still rife.

But what about the Queen? Will she be spending Christmas as normal this year or will coronavirus restrictions mean she too has to downsize her normal celebrations?

We’ve done some digging and, according to Royal sources, the Queen will host a Christmas gathering this year, but it’ll be significantly smaller than usual and only include those who are in her bubble.

Celebrating at Sandringham in Norfolk, she’ll be sacrificing seeing the majority of her family just like the rest of the nation. So who has she picked to have in her Christmas bubble?

It can’t be an easy decision. The Royal family is huge, with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh having four kids alone, before you even get started on the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As per the most recent government guidelines, three households are allowed to mix indoors from the 23rd December to 27th December 27, but that bubble must be exclusive, meaning no moving about from group to group.

Who will be in the Queen’s royal Christmas bubble?

In a normal year, the Queen spends Christmas with:

The Prince of Wales

The Duchess of Cornwall

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Duke of York

Princess Beatrice and her then-fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The Princess Royal

The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

While an official decision won’t be announced for a few weeks, at least, whether the Queen and Prince Phillip should spend it with anyone at all is still being questioned. They are 94 and 99, respectively, after all.

Whoever they choose in turn won’t be able to see their families. For example, if Kate and William were to spend Christmas with the Queen, the children wouldn’t be able to celebrate with any of Kate’s family during that period.

