This sweet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moment was caught on a 'kiss cam'
Very cute.
During their time as working members of the royal family, it was often noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) were not afraid of a little PDA at official engagements.
For most in the monarchy, signs of affection like hand holding and kisses are usually avoided. The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to 'deliberately' distance themselves in public (opens in new tab), modelled largely on how the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip presented themselves while working.
However, Harry and Meghan had always been one of the most tactile royal couples, and it seems that they're still not shying away from a little PDA.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who share two children, Archie and Lilibet - watched an NBA basketball game from a box at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this week.
The pair were spotted on the iconic 'kiss cam', which pans around the stadium and pulls out strangers at random to have a little smooth.
Lo and behold, Meghan (opens in new tab) and Harry were captured - which they found comical.
The people in the crowd cheered the pair on, and encouraged them to kiss on the large screens.
Meghan, 41, could be seen giggling away, but when Harry tried to swoop in for a smooch, she grabbed his arm.
The former Suits actor may have declined the kiss, but she appeared to find the ordeal highly amusing - while Harry joked and pulled a grimace to the camera when he was snubbed.
Prince Harry and Princess Meghan at the Lakers Game 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5VQ3IaHb2TApril 25, 2023
But the couple appeared to enjoy the night and were seen laughing, smiling and chatting away from the stand, which gave them a clear view of the Los Angeles Lakers' triumph.
The Sussexes outing comes in the midst of the drama surrounding the coronation, and if Meghan and Harry will be attending.
It has since been confirmed that Harry (opens in new tab) will be attending the King's Coronation (opens in new tab)next month but will not be staying for the extra long bank holiday weekend.
However, Meghan will not be making the trip across the pond (opens in new tab) and will remain in California with the couple's young children, with Archie celebrating his fourth birthday on the same day that the King is crowned.
