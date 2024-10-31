The surprising royal family members who remain close with both William and Harry

The Royal Family are reportedly more divided than ever, with Prince William and Prince Harry living on opposite sides of the Atlantic and King Charles declining to see his youngest son when he has returned to the UK. But thankfully some members of the wider family aren't picking sides, and this was evident earlier this month when Prince William hosted the Centrepoint Awards. Three of his cousins on his mum's side were in attendance: Princess Diana's nieces, and Charles Spencer's daughters, Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza, and Lady Amelia.

"I really admire the way the Spencer family have clearly maintained a close and private relationship with both William and Harry. It is what Earl Spencer promised during his dramatic oration at Diana’s funeral," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!. "The relationship has mostly gone under the radar, but it’s obvious that the Earl and his daughters have remained very much in touch with both William and Harry. And that is certainly what Diana would have hoped for, especially as both of her sisters both seem to have managed to remain on good terms with their nephews."

Jennie went on to speculate that one of the reasons the Spencers have managed to remain so close to their royal cousins is that they are experts at the kind of discretion that William and Harry need from their loved ones. But while the Spencers make a point to support the Prince of Wales in his endeavours, they do the same with Prince Harry.

Notably, when the Duke of Sussex celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games at St. Paul's Cathedral on 8th May, his mum's siblings Earl Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes were both in attendance to demonstrate their ongoing support of Harry. This, even as all working members of the Royal Family reportedly declined the Duke's invitation to the event.

Harry's relationship with senior royals including King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate remains incredibly strained following his departure from the UK, and the revelations he made in Spare.