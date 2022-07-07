The secret meaning behind Meghan Markle’s newest piece of jewellery

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Meghan Markle has always been vocal about the causes close to her heart, particularly when it comes to women’s empowerment. During her time as a member of the royal family she worked with the likes of Smart Works, a charity aiming to give women the confidence to secure employment, and gave passionate speeches encouraging girls to ‘build each other up’.

And it seems that the Duchess of Sussex is keen for her sartorial choices to reflect her commitment to supporting other women too as a new piece of jewellery has caught royal fans attention.

Meghan has been spotted wearing a Shiffon Co. diamond ring which honours the 50th anniversary of Title IX, legislation that gave women and girls the chance to play sports in schools and colleges. The brand also donates 19.72% of proceeds from the ring to their Women in Sports Investment fund to support female funded companies in the sport, health and wellness industries.

She wore the brand’s pieces in April during the Invictus Games, and during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Founder Shilpa Yarlagadda believes that Meghan wears everything she owns with ‘intention’, telling People that it was an ‘amazing moment’ when the Duchess was spotted wearing the ring.

She said: ‘I’ve always been super inspired by her. I listened to her UN Women’s speech when I was in high school.

‘I watched Suits and I was a part of an organisation called One Young World — I was one of their ambassadors and she’s a counsellor for them. Everything she does is with intention, thought and meaning behind the impact that she could have.

‘I know that when she’s wearing a piece of jewellery, there’s a lot of intention behind it. We both care so much about empowering women and she’s a fellow female founder with what she’s built, too.’

