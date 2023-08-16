Royal insider addresses claim that Kate is making 'night calls' to Harry on William's behalf

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Before Prince Harry made the decision to step away from his royal role in 2020, there was speculation that he wasn't on good terms with his brother, Prince William, and the Duke of Sussex confirmed their relationship had been fractured in his memoir, Spare.

As well as claiming that there was a physical altercation between the two of them, he also called William his 'arch nemesis' and they reportedly haven't spoken since the book's release.

According to a source, Kate Middleton has been 'working behind the scenes' to reconcile the estranged brothers, with claims that the Princess of Wales has been making 'late night phone calls' to Harry in order to build bridges.

Closer previously reported a source as saying: "Kate has been in touch with Harry to tell him to keep his chin up and not worry too much about these temporary setbacks.

"She feels very sorry for him right now... Seeing him go through all these setbacks is very difficult to witness and it tugs at her heartstrings - especially as his court trial is taking place so close to their home."

However, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has since claimed that the reports are inaccurate.

During an interview with Fox News, she said that she had been informed by Palace insiders that the claim was false and that Kate 'wouldn't go behind [William's] back'.

She said: "My contacts at Kensington Palace have told me that this story has no truth to it. The Princess of Wales is not making late-night calls to Prince Harry.

"A significant amount of William’s unhappiness toward Harry revolves around Harry and Meghan discussing Catherine so openly to Oprah and within Spare

"Catherine is very respectful of Prince William’s feelings and wouldn’t go behind his back to execute anything."

She continued: "William and Catherine do not receive regular updates on Harry and Meghan, so Kate would not be aware of any difficulties Harry was having to advise him to keep his chin up."

The Palace has not commented on the claims.