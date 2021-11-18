Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Royal commentators weigh in.

In Royal news today, Meghan Markle has shared her first interview since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview in March.

Her appearance on tonight’s Ellen DeGeneres Show will be her first TV appearance since then.

In the teaser trailer, which dropped today, Meghan wears an Oscar de la Renta blouse and discusses her days of Hollywood auditions prior to meeting Prince Harry in 2016.

She was an actress on the show Suits before they got married and played the role of Rachel Zane.

Describing her personal struggles and the turmoil you can face when trying to carve a career for yourself as an actress, she shares stories of the old car she used to drive to auditions.

“I had this very old Ford Explorer Sport and, at a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver’s side, so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door,” she shares.

“So, after auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro.”

Harry and Meghan appear to have made an active effort not to be in the public eye as much since moving to California, where they now live with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

However, Harry has signed a book deal with Penguin, set to be released later next year, detailing his life so far and sharing his own take on life as a Royal family member who’s taken the decision to step down.

So, how do the Royal family feel about yet another interview that could jeopardise the family name?

Royal experts are divided. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said to Express.co.uk: “The trailer for the chat show, unlike those for the Sussexes controversial and deeply destructive interview on Oprah, which aired when Prince Philip was in hospital, has Meghan reminiscing about her days in show business.”

Shop the royal look…

Missoma Interstellar Ring – Missoma, £49

Missoma’s Interstellar ring is a favourite of Meghan Markle’s, with the Duchess spotted wearing it on multiple occasions. Made of 18ct gold plated vermeil, it features a Cubic Zirconia stone. View Deal

Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings – Monica Vinader, £125

Made of 18ct Gold Vermeil, Kate Middleton’s favourite Monica Vinader Siren Wire earrings have a gold finish with a Green Onyx stone. View Deal