Fans call out the royal family's recent IG post for "snubbing" Princess Kate

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors front and centre. And this week was no exception as they marked International Women's Day with a powerful post.

The upload in question was a round up of photographs of female royals, captured by female photographers, over the decades.

"Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we are showcasing the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s," read the post.

"From Frances Sally Day’s photographs of Queen Victoria in the 1850s, to Dorothy Wilding’s portraits of a young Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, and Nigerian photographer Christina Ebenezer’s recent portraits of The Duchess of Edinburgh, female photographers have captured members of the Royal Family in their own unique ways since the artform began."

However, while Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Anne, Princess Royal and Queen Camilla featured in the selected images, the Princess of Wales was noticeably absent. And given Princess Kate's senior royal role, not to mention her keen passion for photography, fans took to the comment section en masse to call out the "snub".

"With all due respect, you're missing one of the most significant and influential Royal women in this, Princess Catherine of Wales," read one comment. Another added: "BIG mistake not including HRH, Catherine, The Princess of Wales."

"With all due respect, but what about The Princess of Wales? Wife of the future King, mother of the future King's heir and who has done so much for women's rights and equality," another follower posted.

"Omitting the Princess of Wales, who has not only been photographed professionally by other women but also is a keen photographer herself, is questionable at best. Insulting at worst," read another.

Followers have pointed out in the comment section that Princess Kate likely hadn't been photographed by many female photographers, which could explain her absence. However, as an accomplished photographer herself, fans have commented that she could have been included behind the lens, with the Princess known to have photographed Queen Camilla and Princess Charlotte in the past.

The royal family is not expected to comment on the absence of Princess Kate from the International Women's Day round up.

