Why Princess Anne is being praised for her 'no-nonsense' approach during recent engagement

Princess Anne has long had a reputation for not having the usual airs and graces one might expect from a member of the Royal Family. So it's no surprise that on a recent royal tour to Sri Lanka, the Princess Royal was pictured carrying her luggage off the plane after the long-haul flight (on a commercial plane with Sri Lankan Airlines, might we add).

Princess Anne has been famously dubbed the 'no-nonsense royal' by journalists such as royal reporter Rebecca English thanks to her refreshingly fuss-free and down-to-earth approach to royal life. Earning the accolade for being the hardest working royal year after year for the sheer number of royal engagements she undertakes (457 in 2023 alone), it's no surprise that Princess Anne is the first UK royal to undertake an official overseas engagement this year.

Princess Anne arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, Sri Lanka, yesterday for a three-day tour of the country. The visit marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between the UK and the island and will involve a jam-packed schedule including meetings with local communities and faith leaders, as well as a visit to Kandy, which is regarded as Sri Lanka's spiritual centre. Anne will be joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence on the tour to the Indian Ocean island.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Anne's mother, last year the Princess Royal has kept her diligent and steadfast approach to her work within the family, now widely regarded as King Charles' right-hand woman, representing the family at important royal engagements worldwide.

To mark Anne's arrival, Sri Lankan Airlines shared a post on X, which called the welcome 'a service fit for a royal!' Before adding, ‘It is truly an honour to extend Her Royal Highness and the delegation our inherent Sri Lankan warmth and hospitality,' thanking Anne for choosing the airline. The post also showed pictures of Anne exiting the aircraft laden with bags, smiling at the airline crew.

A service fit for a royal! We are delighted to welcome onboard Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal on her journey from London to Colombo on a two-day official visit to mark the 75 years of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the UK. It is truly an honour to extend Her… pic.twitter.com/ckw7EQ9xetJanuary 10, 2024 See more

Princess Anne's approach didn't go unnoticed by fans, who took to social media to show their approval. 'Princess Anne is one of my fave royals. She just cracks on - no-nonsense whatsoever,' wrote one fan on X. While another commented: 'Princess Anne is no-nonsense and perfectly able to carry her own bags aboard! Love it!!'

Royal fans also had a new nickname for the Princess Royal, commenting how she's the ultimate 'boss lady'.

'Look at this boss lady; carrying her own bags and big shout out to the sunnies,' wrote one royal watcher. While another agreed: 'Yes, Princess Anne really is Princess Boss.'