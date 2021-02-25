The royal family has made a rare statement about the difficulties of homeschooling

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royals have to be the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors making news on the regular.

With their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, the royal family have been even more at the forefront, visible on social media and making relatable comments about the lockdown life that we have all been experiencing.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have opened up on several occasions about how they are finding homeschooling, something that parents across the globe can relate to.

It was the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward who opened up about homeschooling this week, explaining how his two children, Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn, have found it in a recent interview with Sky News.

‘The eldest one, Louise, she had her GCSEs interrupted last year, so we went through that whole pain of just having all of that suddenly taken away and so she sort of struggles a bit with the online learning because she’d much prefer to be with everyone,’ he explained. ‘My younger one frankly thinks being at home and online is fantastic.’

He continued: ‘I have to say half term came at just the right time because it was very interesting the frustrations that were beginning to show – and I reckon we weren’t the only family to have experienced that. I count our blessings that we’re lucky where we are.’

It’s safe to say we can all relate.