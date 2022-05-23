The Queen won’t receive Trooping the Colour salute for the first time during her 70 year reign

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations will kick off next week, with a number of events planned across the UK to mark the monarch’s impressive 70 years on the throne. The long bank holiday weekend will see everything from street parties to live concerts at Buckingham Palace and celebrations will run from Thursday 2nd to Sunday 5th June.

While the Cambridge children will have a ‘visible role’ at official engagements and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed their attendance with their two children, it has not been confirmed which events the Queen herself will be present for.

Last month it was said that aides were ‘worried’ the monarch would miss some planned events due to ongoing health issues, and it has now been reported that the Queen will not receive the Trooping the Colour salute for the first time in 70 years.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Her Majesty will instead be handing it over to Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne who will be taking her place during the military display at Horse Guards Parade.

Historically, the Queen has attended the annual event to take the royal salute and has been present every year during her reign.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

While she is still expected to attend the ceremony on 2nd June, it will be adjusted for her comfort as she suffers ‘episodic mobility problems’ according to the publication.

The Queen has missed a number of events in recent months, most recently the opening of parliament which was attended by Prince Charles in her absence.

However, royal fans were thrilled to see her making a surprise visit to Paddington Station in London last week to mark the opening of the Queen Elizabeth line, which officially opens tomorrow on 24th May.

The Queen’s attendance at various events over the Platinum Jubilee weekend will only be confirmed on each day, though she is expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast alongside other working members of the royal family.