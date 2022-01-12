Here’s how to apply for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee baking competition

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Are we actually living in a Netflix film?

The Queen is the most talked-about woman in the world, celebrating 70 years of service this February with her Platinum Jubilee – the first Monarch to ever reach the milestone.

The Palace announced an exciting year of Jubilee celebrations for the year ahead, from the four day UK bank holiday weekend and the party at the palace to the Jubilee Pageant and the lighting of the beacons across the United and Commonwealth.

The most highly-anticipated event of the year however is the Platinum Pudding competition.

Yes, this is not a drill. The Platinum Pudding Competition is a very real thing and it feels like we’re all living in a Netflix Christmas film.

The Platinum Pudding Competition is a nationwide baking contest, announced ahead of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in order to find a new pudding to dedicate to The Queen.

‘The Big Jubilee Lunch and Fortnum & Mason are inviting applications from UK residents aged 8 and over to create the perfect Platinum Pudding recipe,’ the palace announced. It went on to state that the five finalists would be preparing their pudding for an expert judging panel, featuring Dame Mary Berry and Monica Galetti as well as Buckingham Palace’s Head Chef Mark Flanagan.

To enter the competition, you need to submit your recipe, a photograph of your pudding and a paragraph on why you think it would be the perfect dedication to The Queen.

The deadline for entries is Friday 4 February.

Well this is exciting.

Happy entering!