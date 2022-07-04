Queen is ‘fed up’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s drama

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She wants a "line to be drawn".

Meghan Markle has reportedly been at the centre of bullying claims made by royal staff in recent years.

As a result, Buckingham Palace launched an investigation into those accusations made against the former Suits actor, which the Queen is reportedly keen to keep under wraps.

However, the monarch does not want the investigation to go public, as there has been “enough drama” within the royal family.

A source told Vanity Fair: “It was damage limitation, protecting the royal family and also the Duchess of Sussex. The Queen feels there has been enough drama around the Sussexes, and she wants a line to be drawn.”

Video you may like:

The investigation into the bullying allegations made against Meghan launched in March 2021, almost one year after Meghan and husband Prince Harry decided to quit the royal family and leave behind their duties to start a new life in America.

Since their departure, the royal couple have been described a having “destructive qualities”, which has left the royal family “wearied”.

It has been reported past and present employees spoke out about the 40-year-old, and their experiences of working for her after claims Meghan drove out two personal assistants, and “humiliated” another staff member.

However, Meghan – who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with Harry – has denied the claims made against her.

At the time, Buckingham Palace reported any changes in HR policies would be shared in the Sovereign Grant report, which is released and published annually.

But last week, a senior Palace source insisted the findings in the investigation will remain private, as those involved requested confidentiality.

This has also caused other changes to policies and procedures with the royals and their staff.

But one royal expert, Richard Fitzwilliams, believes this is an “olive branch” to Prince Harry, who is said to release his tell-all memoir later this year, especially after the backlash the royal family faced following the couple’s Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, which left Prince William feeling “as low as ever”.

Mr Fitzwilliams shared: “The Palace, faced with the possibility of a memoir by Harry later this year and who knows what else if the Sussexes, as budding philanthropists, were antagonised, has simply closed it down.

“This is obviously an olive branch to the Sussexes too.

“This is not a monument to transparency and those involved may well feel hard done by, especially considering the allegations that Meghan ill-treated staff.”