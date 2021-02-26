The Queen just paid a sweet tribute to Prince Philip in a video interview

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royals have to be the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors making news on the regular.

With their roles elevated over the coronavirus pandemic, members of royal family have been even more at the forefront, visible on social media, encouraging people to get vaccinated and making relatable comments about the difficulties of homeschooling.

This week, the Mountbatten-Windsors made headlines as they opened up about the vaccine, with the Queen taking part in a video call to talk with four health officials about the COVID-19 vaccine and its deployment across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Whilst talking about the ‘vital importance of delivering the vaccine to every community’, Her Majesty also spoke about her own experience receiving it, reassuring everyone that ‘the jab didn’t hurt at all’.

Eagle-eyed viewers were also quick to spot a sweet tribute to her husband Prince Philip, as the Queen wore a special item for the call, the iconic Diamond Clematis brooch that she wore on the day of their 1947 engagement.

The royal family made further news this week as Sophie, Countess of Wessex, carried out her first shift as a St John Ambulance Care Volunteer, with Buckingham Palace releasing a series of photographs of the royal at an NHS vaccination centre in London.

Well done, royals.