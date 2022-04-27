The queen’s favourite music has been revealed

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Her Majesty may be one of the most powerful women in the world, but she’s refreshingly down-to-earth by all accounts. The Queen’s photographer recently opened up about what it’s like to work with her, and a video of her chasing Prince William like any other grandma would do is going viral.

We also know her favourite cocktail is a little unconventional, and now we’ve been given a glimpse of her music tastes too: HRH is apparently a huge jazz fan, with a soft spot for American jazz singer Duke Ellington.

On BBC Radio Two’s Blues Show, British musician Cerys Matthew, who received the Queen’s Medal for Music in 2019, revealed he asked her if she liked the blues when he met her, and she immediately mentioned Duke Ellington.

He said, ‘Ellington came up, and her appreciation of music and instruments and how they’re amplified just floored me for about a minute. I just sat there and, “Is this for real? The Queen is speaking to me about re-amplification of acoustic string instruments.”‘

Asked whether she would’ve gone to Woodstock, he replied, ‘She didn’t want to go to Woodstock. I think she’s into acoustic instruments by the sound of it. It’s the vibrations.’

Well there you have it, we can just imagine HRH sipping on kicking back with her favourite cocktail while listening to a jazz album.